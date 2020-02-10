Northeastern State was silenced in a 4-0 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma Sunday in the finale of the RiverHawks' season-opening series on the diamond.
The RiverHawks' lone win came in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday as they had 13 hits in a 10-6 triumph. NSU suffered a 3-2 loss in its season opener on Friday, and fell 4-1 in Saturday's nightcap.
In the finale, NSU nearly scored in the top of the first, as Collin Klingensmith singled through the right side. He advanced to second when Blake Freeman singled to right field. They both moved up a base when Chaz Orr grounded out to the pitcher for the second out, but the inning would come to an end on a strikeout.
The Savage Storm scored in their half of the first, using a leadoff single from Chris Eusay, a sacrifice bunt and a single to left field to take a 1-0 lead. They added another run in the third when Grant Bruce singled, allowing Eusay to score his second run of the game.
The RiverHawks had some offense going in the fourth, as Nic Swanson hit a two-out single to center field. After Dylan Hight drew a walk, the inning came to an end on a strikeout.
Southeastern struck again in the fifth when Dylan Herd was hit by a pitch and worked his way around the bases, scoring on a fielder's choice off the bat of Richard Ware to give them a 3-0 lead. Southeastern scored one final run in the seventh when Buckner singled to right-center, scoring Eusay.
NSU left seven runners on base and grounded into a pair of double plays.
Cohen Bell threw two innings of relief, allowing two hits and one run. Swanson threw one and two-thirds of an inning where he allowed two hits. Lee Callison took the loss as the starter.
The RiverHawks will resume play on Tuesday when they take on Northwestern Oklahoma in Alva. They will remain on the road on Wednesday with a trip to Southwestern Oklahoma.
