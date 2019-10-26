Northeastern State’s doldrums intensified Saturday afternoon at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks couldn’t get on track in any way and suffered an 86-7 loss to Missouri Southern.
It’s the 21st consecutive loss for the program — the longest in school history — and the worst defeat since 1922.
The RiverHawks fall to 0-8 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert. The program’s last win came against Missouri Southern, 32-29 in double overtime, on Oct. 28, 2017 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“It's so frustrating because you're judged so much about the scoreboard, but you have the opportunity to come to practice, the opportunity to come and grow as a football team, the opportunity to continue to grow in the right direction, all the way through the process,” Eckert said.
“It's challenging because we've been evaluated on eight Saturdays that haven't gone the way we want them to go, but at the end of the day, the more we can continue to stay together and stay the course and believe in what we’re doing to continue to get to a point where we get to see the results we're looking for on Saturdays that's when you start trying to find the success, and it's not the success you see out here. It goes back to the success of knowing how to prepare, knowing how to stay together, knowing how to believe in each other, knowing how to be able to make sure that through thick and thin, we're not gonna sit there and jump ship. That's a challenging deal because a loss is a loss, whether you lose by one point or by 78 points they all serve the same purpose. We gotta continue to make sure we never lose the ability to feel numb to that.”
The Lions, now 2-6, did as they pleased.
They finished with 743 total yards of offense behind quarterback Jacob Park, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 408 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns. The Lions had 42 first downs, scored 35 of their points in the third quarter and only punted once.
Park’s TD passes went to five different receivers — Travier Fields-Jacks, Keandre Bledsoe, Jonathan Watts, Jaedon Stoshak and Shemar Coleman. Fields-Jacks had a game-high 91 receiving yards on two receptions, and running back Charles West led the Lions with six catches.
Missouri Southern also had its ground game working, ending with 335 yards. West led the way with 136 yards on 19 carries and had a five-yard touchdown that put the Lions up 14-0 at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter.
The Lions led 38-0 at halftime after a pair of touchdowns — a Josh Mercer 7-yard run and a Park 8-yard TD pass to Bledsoe — in a span of five minutes to close the second quarter.
Missouri Southern added three more touchdowns in the third before NSU could put points on the scoreboard. Mercer had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half, Park hooked up with Stoshak for a 34-yard TD, and Park found the end zone from 10 yards out to make it 59-0.
Ashton Antwine returned a blocked field goal attempt 70 yards for a touchdown to give the RiverHawks their only points at the 7:23 point of the third.
Northeastern State closed with 258 total yards of offense, was 0 for 12 on third downs, and punted seven times.
The brightest spot was running back Isaiah Davis, who rushed for 87 yards on six attempts, including the longest play from scrimmage for NSU on a 35-yard run. The RiverHawks, who finished with 192 yards on the ground, also got 75 yards from Kevin Jackson.
Quarterbacks Jacob Medrano and Jake Pruitt combined to complete 9 of 29 passes for 40 yards with an interception.
“We've gotta make sure it hurts, and it hurts all the way across, and most importantly the hardest thing we've gotta make sure of is that through this whole process we're growing in the right direction, that we're as a senior leadership group,” Eckert said. “Gosh I want to get them a win more than anything in the world right now, but that they stay in the fight and they're able to put the foundation for these other young players to be able to see as we move through this.”
NSU will be back on the road over the next two weeks, starting with a visit to 12th-ranked Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.