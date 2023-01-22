Northeastern State found its offensive rhythm late Saturday to carry them to an 80-67 home win over Pittsburg State.
The RiverHawks closed the final five minutes on a 20-5 run shooting 6-for-7 from the field. Saturday's win is the third consecutive over the Gorillas and the longest streak for NSU over Pitt since the early 1980s.
Christian Cook had his 15th 20-point game with a game-high 23 points and was one away from matching his career-best with five treys. Dillon Bailey was a rebound short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Rashad Perkins had 14 points, with Tylor Arnold adding eight.
Northeastern State had to dig themselves out of an early hole and trailed the Gorillas by 11 by the midway mark of the first half. The RiverHawks finished the final 9:31 on a 20-9, erasing the deficit to a tie game at 33-33 by the intermission.
In the second half, the RiverHawks shot 60.7 percent, with Cook red-hot with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting.
Saturday's win moves Northeastern State to 10-7 (7-6 MIAA) overall this year.
Pitt State dropped its seventh consecutive decision and is now 5-14 (2-11 MIAA). Deshaun English II had a double-double for the Gorillas with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Northeastern State will travel to Emporia State next on Wednesday to face the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
