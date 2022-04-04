Northeastern State hit five home runs, and Blake Freeman broke the program record for career hits as the RiverHawks completed a three-game sweep of Missouri Western 14-5 Sunday.
Freeman hit a single in the second inning to reach 203, surpassing Joel Eusebio (2006-09) for the top spot in the program. The fourth-year member of the RiverHawks also drew a pair of walks and swiped two bases.
The sweep of Missouri Western is the first for the RiverHawks as they improved to 21-12 overall and 11-9 in the MIAA.
Blaze Brothers had a four-RBI game with a double and home run, while Tucker Dunlap was a triple short of the cycle. Matt Kaiser hit a pair of homers, with one being inside the park on a liner down the right field line in the eighth that rattled into the corner.
C.D. White sent a ball over the left centerfield fence in the second for his fourth homer of the year.
Dunlap and Collin Klingensmith both had three-RBI games at the plate.
Davin Pollard (1-2) earned his first career win on the mound in his eighth start going five innings and striking out four. Trey Havens went three innings with four strikeouts in his fourth appearance of the week.
The RiverHawks out-hit the Griffons 15-to-9 as Missouri Western falls to 5-23 (3-16 MIAA).
Northeastern State remains at home to host Northwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Saturday: Northeastern State scored two runs in the opening inning and never relinquished the lead en route to a 7-3 win Saturday over Missouri Western to claim the series.
Matt Kaiser had a pair of singles and two-RBI, Blaze Brothers hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth, and Collin Klingensmith slashed his fifth long-ball in the seventh.
Jonathan Smithey (3-2) tossed six strong innings, striking out seven in 99 pitches for the win, and allowing just one earned run to cross home. Quinten Romero, Dakodah Jones, and Jake Bigham finished the game out of the NSU pen.
With the win, Northeastern State improves to 20-12 (10-9 MIAA) while Missouri Western drops to 5-23 (3-16 MIAA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.