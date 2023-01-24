The RiverHawks will open a three-game road trip Wednesday, Jan. 25 with its 13th visit to White Auditorium to face Emporia State.
Northeastern State (5-12, 2-11 MIAA) is seeking to snap a five-game following an 82-70 setback Saturday, Jan. 21 to Pittsburg State. Ashton Hackler paced NSU in scoring for the fifth time this season with 18 points, but the Gorillas dominated the offensive glass 16-to-3 and had 14 more possessions.
Emporia State (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) is the first team NSU will see a second time this season. In the first meeting on Dec. 11 in Tahlequah, the Lady Hornets recovered from a 15-2 start by the RiverHawks to win 65-57. Tess Talo Tomokino scored a career-high 20 points in the loss. Turnovers plagued NSU throughout the night, with the team committing 28.
Since that win, ESU has gone through a rough patch and has lost nine of their previous 11 games. Heading into Wednesday night, ESU has lost eight consecutive games. Tre'Zure Jobe has remained a bright spot for the Lady Hornets, averaging an MIAA-best 20.6 points per game.
Courtney Lee has four double-doubles this season, and she is seventh in the MIAA, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. The sophomore has averaged 12.6 points per game, nearly the same as her teammate Ashton Hackler who is fourth in the MIAA in average minutes per game (32.4). Jaylee Kindred scored over 20 points twice in the previous five games and averaged nearly eight rebounds per game. The RiverHawks are fourth in the MIAA, with 3.9 blocks per game.
Emporia State holds a 21-7 series lead over the RiverHawks; at home, the Lady Hornets are 10-2 when facing NSU.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
