The RiverHawks make their final regular season road trip to Missouri this week and will travel to face (5/2) Central Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12.
Northeastern State (5-8, 2-7 MIAA) will be looking for its first road win of the season after splitting its home games one week ago inside the NSU Event Center. Sophomore Jaylee Kindred carried the RiverHawks to a 60-59 win over Central Oklahoma, scoring the final six points in the triumph. Two days later, she followed the performance with a career-high 21-point game against Newman.
Central Missouri (13-0, 9-0 MIAA) is one of three remaining teams in NCAA D-II not to suffer a loss this season and is ranked in the top five nationally in both polls. At home, the Jennies are 9-0 and are outsourcing teams by nearly 20 a game. Brooke Littrell has been named MIAA Athlete of the Week three consecutive times; she is second in the MIAA in scoring with 19.6 points per game.
Courtney Lee has led the team in either points or rebounds in all but three games this season. The sophomore paces the team in scoring (13.7 ppg) and averages 7.2 rebounds per game. Ashton Hackler averages 12.8 points per game and is fourth in the MIAA in free-throw percentage (81.5). Kindred has averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds in the last two games.
Thursday's meeting is the 12th overall between the two programs and the fifth visit to Warrensburg for the RiverHawks. Central Missouri has won all 11 prior tilts with NSU.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.; fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.