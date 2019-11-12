RiverHawks to host Bacone in home openers

Things have been nearly perfect through two games for Northeastern State.
The RiverHawks will look to continue a trend of super efficient basketball Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in their home opener against Bacone at the NSU Event Center.
Third-year head coach Mark Downey's team is coming off a commanding 85-54 win over University of Mary Saturday afternoon in Alva, a day after thumping Northwestern Oklahoma, 74-53, in its season opener.
In Saturday's win -- the largest margin of victory in Downey's tenure -- NSU had 11 different players finish in the scoring column, shot 58 percent overall from the floor, 9 of 18 from 3-point territory and received 37 points from its bench. The RiverHawks also outrebounded Mary, 37-21.
Senior guards Caleb Smith (17) and Kendrick Thompson (10) combined for 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead the way, and junior guard Brad Davis chipped in with 11 points. The RiverHawks, who were 18 of 20 from the foul line, received three 3-pointers from Iain McLaughlin and another pair from Daniel Dotson. Payton Guiot was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line, Thompson went 5 for 5, and Smith was 4 of 6.
Through two games, Northeastern State is shooting better than 48 percent overall from the floor, while limiting opponents to 31.5 percent. The bench is averaging 36.5 points, and Smith has scored 39 points in two outings.
Bacone enters the contest at 1-4 under second-year head coach Carl Cowan.
The NSU women are winless through two games. The RiverHawks, under head coach Fala Bullock, suffered a 71-59 loss to Northwestern Oklahoma last Friday and fell to Mary, 51-39, on Saturday.
Junior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez had 14 points apiece in the setback to Northwestern Oklahoma, and Sanchez led with 10 against Mary.
NSU and Bacone (1-4) tip off at 5:30 p.m.
