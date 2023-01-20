Northeastern State returns to the floor of the NSU Event Center Saturday, Jan. 21, where they will host Pittsburg State 34th time.
The RiverHawks (9-7, 6-6 MIAA) head into their clash with the Gorillas coming off a 75-67 setback Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Missouri Southern. NSU shot a season-low 35.7% and had Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins scoring over 20 points in the loss.
Pittsburg State (5-13, 2-10 MIAA) will come to Tahlequah dropping its last six games and is coming off an 82-70 loss Thursday, Jan. 19 at Rogers State. The Gorillas are in the bottom 20 nationally in scoring averaging 64.2 points per game but are fourth in the MIAA, averaging nearly nine three-pointers per outing. Deshaun English II is 13th overall nationally in NCAA D-II with 9.9 rebounds per game.
Christian Cook is fourth in the MIAA in scoring with 16.9 points per game and has landed 852 points in 67 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in eight of the last nine games and is tenth in the MIAA, averaging 13.8 points per game. Rashad Perkins has averaged 16.8 points in the last four games and has shot 51.7% from the field. The RiverHawks are seventh nationally, shooting 41.2% from the arc this season.
Saturday's meeting is the 81st between two programs, with the RiverHawks winning the last two tilts with the Gorillas. Pittsburg State leads the overall series 55-25 over NSU. In Tahlequah, the Gorillas hold an 18-15 edge over Northeastern State.
Tip-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.