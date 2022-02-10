RiverHawks top Lopers, hold onto tournament hopes

KEARNEY, Neb. - Northeastern State finished its game scoring 11 unanswered points, and picked a critical road victory at Nebraska-Kearney 71-63 on Thursday evening.
The win improves them to 12-11 and 7-10 in the MIAA. Additionally, the victory assisted NSU's hopes of making the upcoming MIAA Tournament holding a two-game lead over UNK and Pittsburg State. Northeastern State swept both teams in the regular season and has tiebreakers.
Emeka Obukwelu and Tylor Arnold paced the team with 18 points. Dillon Bailey snagged up his third consecutive double-figure game with 17 points; the sharpshooter was 4-for-6 from the arc and had six assists.
Bailey tied the game at 63-63 with 2:49 remaining with a triple, and Arnold splashed a trey 50 seconds later to shift the game's momentum to NSU completely. The Lopers, who only played six against NSU, went scoreless in the game's final three minutes.
Despite only using one from their bench, the Lopers led for over 25 minutes and shot 50-percent from the field.
The RiverHawks held the lead for only eight minutes and shot 50.9-percent and outrebounded the Lopers by 11 with 32 on the night. Rashad Perkins and Obukwelu both had six. Obi Agu had five boards and two assists.
Northeastern State swept the home-and-home series over the Lopers for the first time as MIAA members and has won three of its last four at their furthest away season opponent.
UNK's Parker Badding led the game with 21 points off the bench as the Lopers slipped to 9-14 (5-12 MIAA)
Northeastern State finishes its road trip at Fort Hays State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.