JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Courtney Lee turned in her fourth double-double of the season, but Northeastern State could not chase down Lincoln Saturday afternoon in a 61-57 road setback.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the RiverHawks over the Blue Tigers and dropped NSU to 5-10 (2-9 MIAA).
Lee grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and had 11 points. Ashton Hackler led NSU in scoring for the fourth time this season with a game-high 19 points. Bri Wietelman turned in her second consecutive double-figure game off the bench with 13 points.
Jaylee Kindred had nine rebounds as the RiverHawks had a 42-to-37 advantage on the glass.
The final five minutes of the second quarter was the turning point of the game, and following a layup by Kindred to give NSU a 26-25, the Blue Tigers finished the half on a 10-2 run.
Northeastern State played from behind the rest of the way. They were on the verge of another late rally at Jason Gym after putting together a pair of buckets to narrow the LU advantage to 57-55 with 1:59 left in regulation. NSU wouldn't land another shot until the closing second after Lincoln iced the game at the free-throw line.
Lincoln had three in double-figures and won their second consecutive game to improve to 5-11 (3-7 MIAA).
The RiverHawks will return home to host Missouri Southern on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the NSU Event Center.
