Northeastern State's upset bid came up short Wednesday evening against No. 11 Missouri Southern at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Missouri.
The Lions got a dunk from Reggie Tharp with 1:56 left that gave them the lead for good in a contest that had 22 lead changes. Missouri Southern went on to post a 65-62 win.
Missouri Southern went up 63-58 following a pair of free throws from Elyjah Clark with 31 seconds left. NSU cut its deficit to 63-60 on a Caleb Smith layup with 23 seconds remaining, but Cam Martin converted two free throws with 12 seconds showing on the clock.
The loss ends a four-game win streak for the RiverHawks, now 14-7 overall and 7-5 in the MIAA under head coach Mark Downey.
Kendrick Thompson led all scorers with 21 points, while Smith recorded a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
The Lions, who move to 16-3 and 9-1, had four players finish in double figures. Martin led the way with 18 points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds. Clark followed with 13 points, while Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker had 10 each.
Northeastern State, who led 33-28 at halftime, shot 39.3 percent overall from the floor and went 7 of 24 from behind the 3-point arc. Thompson had three 3s, and Troy Locke was good on two of his three attempts from 3-point territory.
The Lions went to the foul line 23 times and converted on 19, compared to NSU's 7 of 12.
The RiverHawks will remain on the road Saturday when they visit Pittsburg State in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.
NSU women come up short: The RiverHawks couldn't pull out a road win on Wednesday night, as they fell to Missouri Southern 59-50. Cenia Hayes led the RIverHawks with 15 points. Maegan Lee and Shae Sanchez both finished with nine points, with Lee pulling eight rebounds.
The RiverHawks came out of the gate hot, as they forced a Lion turnover that Maegan Lee converted for a jumper. After Missouri Southern responded, Britney Ho hit a jumper to give NSU the lead. Hayes grabbed a defensive rebound and hit a three to extend the lead to five points.
After a stretch where the teams traded baskets, Hayes hit another three with 4:57 left in the quarter to give NSU a 12-7 lead. That would kick off a 7-3 NSU run that would take up the rest of the quarter. Hayes would finish the quarter with eight points on 3-for-3 shooting.
NSU started the second quarter cold, as the Lions scored ten unanswered points to take a 16-10 lead. NSU caught fire near the end, closing the quarter on a 7-1 run to take a 23-21 lead into the locker room.
The Lions started the third quarter on an 8-2 run, but NSU came alive when Tree Brooks took a pass from Zaria Collins and scored to tie the game. The Lions would hit a jumper with 5:14 left to retake the lead. The RiverHawks held the Lions lead to under five, but a jumper by the Lions within the final minute gave them a 38-35 lead at the intermission.
Missouri Southern started the final quarter on a 6-2 run, but a Sanchez three kept the RiverHawks within four. The Lions would start extending their lead, going on an 8-2 run over the next minute to extend their lead to 10 points. The RiverHawks were unable to pull together a rally in the closing minutes, despite ending the game on a 5-2 run.
The loss drops the RiverHawks to 5-14 on the season and 3-9 in MIAA play. The Lions improve to 6-12 on the season and 3-7 in conference action.
NSU will be back in action when they take on the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.