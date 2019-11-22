RiverHawks visit Tarleton

Northeastern State's toughest task to this point comes Saturday evening when it visits Tarleton State.
The RiverHawks, 5-0 under head coach Mark Downey, are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season. With a win on Saturday over the Texans, they can get to 6-0 for the first time since 2002 -- a national championship season for NSU.
Senior guard Kendrick Thompson, junior guard Brad Davis and redshirt freshman forward Daniel Dotson have carried NSU over the last two games -- a 76-56 win over Oklahoma Christian and a 68-39 triumph over Langston.
Thompson has scored a combined 43 points in his last two outings, including a career-high 28 points against Oklahoma Christian. Davis had 15 points against OCU, and Dotson closed with 11 against Langston.
It will be the RiverHawks first time away from the NSU Event Center since opening the season with wins over Northwestern Oklahoma and University of Mary on consecutive days in Alva.
NSU, who leads the nation in points allowed per game (49.6) and is second in field goal percentage defense (30 percent), has received 13 votes in the latest NABC Coaches Poll. The RiverHawks haven't been ranked since Nov. 26, 2013.
Northeastern State has been led offensively by Thompson and senior guard Caleb Smith. Thompson leads the team at 14.2 points, and Smith follows at 12.6. Thompson is shooting 53.3 percent overall and 54.2 percent from 3-point range with a team-high 13 makes. He also leads NSU with 15 assists.
Davis (9.5 points ) and Dotson (9.2) are averaging just under double figures for a team that is putting up just under 82 points per contest.
Tarleton State, who just fell out of the rankings from No. 24, enters at 2-3 overall. The Texas suffered a 69-61 loss to Dallas Baptist in their Lone Star Conference opener on Thursday.
Tarleton is led by forward Josh Hawley, who nearly averages a double-double at 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds. Guard Randall Broddie is averaging 10 points and leads with nine 3-point field goals.
The RiverHawks will remain on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they take on Rockhurst at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
