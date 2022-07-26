KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In conjunction with the annual Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Preseason Media Day at the Kansas City Convention Center's Little Theater Tuesday, Northeastern State was ranked 11th in both the Coaches and Media Poll.
NSU received 22 points in the Coaches Poll and 52 in the Media Poll. The prediction reflects the team's finish from the prior season, where they finished 11th in the MIAA standings with a 2-9 record.
The top six and final three teams in both polls were identical.
Northwest Missouri is the preseason pick to claim the 2022 MIAA title racking up all but two first place votes in the Coaches Poll and 22 of the 25 in the Media Poll. Nebraska-Kearney was second with one first place nod in both polls. Pittsburg State came in third with the remaining first place vote by the MIAA Coaches and one from the media.
Washburn is fourth and earned the media's remaining first place nod. Fort Hays State and Emporia State were fifth and sixth.
The MIAA Coaches had a tie in seventh between Central Missouri and Missouri Western, with Central Oklahoma ninth. In the Media Poll, Missouri Western was seventh, Central Oklahoma eighth, and Central Missouri ninth.
Missouri Southern is tenth, and Lincoln rounded out polls.
Northeastern State opens its 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Emporia State for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
2022 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1) Northwest Missouri – 119 Points [10 First-Place Votes]
2) Nebraska Kearney – 104 Points [1 First-Place Vote]
3) Pittsburg State – 100 Points [1 First-Place Vote]
4) Washburn – 98 Points
5) Fort Hays State – 76 Points
6) Emporia State – 63 Points
T7) Central Missouri – 58 Points
T7) Missouri Western – 58 Points
9) Central Oklahoma – 51 Points
10) Missouri Southern – 29 Points
11) Northeastern State – 22 Points
12) Lincoln – 12 Points
2022 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1) Northwest Missouri – 296 Points [22 First-Place Votes]
2) Nebraska Kearney – 263 Points [1 First-Place Vote]
3) Pittsburg State – 237 Points [1 First Place Vote]
4) Washburn – 226 Points [1 First-Place Vote]
5) Fort Hays State – 180 Points
6) Emporia State – 175 Points
7) Missouri Western – 156 Points
8) Central Oklahoma – 136 Points
9) Central Missouri – 108 Points
10) Missouri Southern – 95 Points
11) Northeastern State – 52 Points
12) Lincoln – 26 Points
