Northeastern State will be playing for MIAA Conference Tournament positioning for the remainder of the regular season and hopes to move up a spot in the conference standings when it travels to play Nebraska-Kearney Thursday evening.
The RiverHawks, having already clinched a spot in the conference tournament, is coming off a 69-67 win over Emporia State on Saturday in their home finale at the NSU Event Center.
NSU enters with a 16-9 overall record and 9-7 mark in the conference under head coach Mark Downey. The RiverHawks also have regular season games remaining against Fort Hays State (Saturday) and Emporia State (Thursday, Feb. 27).
The Lopers hold a half-game lead over NSU in the league standings are 15-9 overall and 9-6 in the MIAA. They defeated Central Missouri, 78-74, on the road Saturday and are 11-1 at home with the lone loss coming to Missouri Southern on Jan. 6.
Northeastern State, who is 4-5 away from home, fell to the Lopers, 83-79, in overtime on Jan. 11 at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks are led by senior guards Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson. The one-two punch is combining for 31.5 points per game. Smith leads at 16.5 points and also leads with 23 steals and averages 4.9 rebounds. Thompson averages 15 points, leads the team with 65 made 3s, and leads with 84 assists.
Guards Brad Davis and Troy Locke are both averaging just under eight points off the bench.
NSU women will try to end drought: The RiverHawks will look to erase a six-game losing streak Thursday when they visit Nebraska-Kearney.
Northeastern State, 5-18 overall and 3-13 in the MIAA under head coach Fala Bullock, hasn't been in the win column since defeating Lincoln on Jan. 23 at the NSU Event Center. The RiverHawks suffered an 84-60 setback to Emporia State in their final home on Saturday.
The Lopers are second in the conference standings with a 12-3 mark. They are 23-3 overall and had won 11 straight games before falling to Central Missouri, 75-65, last Saturday. Kearney defeated NSU, 69-46, on Jan. 11 in Tahlequah.
Junior guards Cenia Hayes (15 points) and Shae Sanchez (12.9) lead the RiverHawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.