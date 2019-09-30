EDMOND, Okla. – The Northeastern State Women's Soccer team dropped their MIAA opener to Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The RiverHawks are now 5-2-1 this season, while Central Okla. improves to 6-0-2.
After NSU trailed 2-0 at halftime, Paulina Chavez scored in the 50th minute to cut the Broncho's lead to 2-1. UCO responded in the 69th minute with a goal from Asha Haile to take a 3-1 lead.
Anslea Haikey and Chavez both led the RiverHawks with two shots. Brennan Hockett made three saves for the RiverHawks, who had 10 shots, with six on goal for the match.
The RiverHawks will be back in action on Friday when they host Central Missouri at 5 p.m.
