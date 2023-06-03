Year in and year out if you are looking for the Tahlequah Tigers’ cross-country team during the week of Memorial Day you will likely need to head out to Arrowhead Resorts.
Starting in the early 2000s, THS cross country coaches David Spears and Elzy Miller have been taking their team out for a team bonding trip for four days. During that week the team will run in the morning, have a team breakfast, a core workout in the afternoon, and a team bonding session at night. Besides that, the team was able to enjoy some time in the river, volleyball, and even some golf work.
“It is something to help our kids develop some comradery and facilitate like how we did it at the end of the summer,” said Miller. “It is a preparation for the beginning of the season. Thinking now we can get them going now and move right into the offseason training and it has just gone from there. It is a good precursor for our team and hopefully, it will motivate us to run harder.”
This year, Miller and Spears had 23 participants.
Every morning the team would head out by 5:30 a.m. and run anywhere from four to 12 miles. After some food and time off the team would head back out around 2 p.m. for a core workout.
One THS runner, McKenna Hood, came up with a core workout for her team.
“McKenna and Tori [Pham] came up with a tough core workout,” said Miller. “Afterwards a lot of runners were complaining about how sore they were.”
One of the most valuable pieces of the trip was what happened later in the day. After dinner, the team would sit down and discuss anything from philosophy to what type of music they listened to.
Miller sees this as the most valuable piece of the puzzle.
“It is good because the kids get to voice their opinions and put out what they want to see,” said Miller. “It is all about the kids, we are trying to build a cohesive family and it has worked really well for us over the years. We started talking to individuals about goals and getting ready for the season. It is a good deal, it helps us to know our kids, we know a little more about them than most of the school system.”
When this idea first came about, the team went out before the season started in August. But Spears thought that moving it towards the start of the offseason would be more productive. Not only would it lead into their off-season training, but it was also key in avoiding the heat.
The pushed-up date has now become a stable for the Tigers.
“I love the concept of starting early in the season like this,” said Miller. “Sometimes in August we are running at 7 a.m. and it is already 75 or 80 degrees. We had perfect weather this week and I think it made it a whole lot more enjoyable for the kids. It seemed like they could really get into it because of the lack of heat.”
Going into the season there are high expectations for the Tigers. Along with the coaches, senior Trae Baker expects them to compete for the State title this upcoming season.
Those expectations are carried by Spears as well.
“We have a good bunch. I feel good about our chances this year,” said Spears. “It will be tough in 5A, with the schools that are returning we have our work cut out for us.”
The Tigers will kick off their season on August 24 for the Early Tiger Invite.
