Northeastern State will try to bounce back from its season-opening loss to Emporia State on Saturday when it visits No. 21 Missouri Southern Thursday.
The RiverHawks, under first-year head coach Ja Havens, haven’t won a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association road opener since Dec. 5, 2013 when they defeated Lincoln, 87-82, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
In Saturday’s setback to Emporia State at the NSU Event Center, senior guard Brad Davis came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points. Davis reached 1,000 career points on the collegiate level, which includes his two years at Eastern Oklahoma College.
Junior newcomer Rashad Perkins followed Davis with 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and senior newcomer Caleb Williams added 13 points to go along with six rebounds.
It will be the homer opener for the Lions (3-1). They defeated Central Oklahoma (75-74), Newman (82-79) and Central Missouri (67-58) before falling to Lincoln (76-68) on Saturday.
Missouri Southern is led by Cam Martin, who is third in the MIAA in scoring at 21 points. Martin is fifth in rebounding at nine per contest and is shooting 50 percent overall from the floor. He posted a season-high 27 points against Central Oklahoma and grabbed 11 rebounds against Newman. Martin has scored at least 21 points in each of his four outings.
The Lions are also getting 15.3 points from Stan Scott and 12.8 from Winston Dessesow. As a team, they are shooting 44.2 percent overall and outrebounding their opponents, 40 to 34.
NSU’s last win over Missouri Southern came at the NSU Event Center on Jan. 17, 2019.
The RiverHawks will remain on the road Saturday when they travel to play Pittsburg State (2-1). They return to the NSU Event Center on Tuesday, Dec. 8 to host Missouri Western in a 3 p.m. tipoff.
NSU women look to get back in the win column: The RiverHawks will try to recover from their first loss of the season when they take on Missouri Southern Thursday in Joplin, Missouri.
Northeastern State suffered a 78-64 loss to Emporia State Saturday at the NSU Event Center. The RiverHawks defeated Northwest Missouri (64-56) in their season opener on Nov. 19, and then followed with an 82-74 home win over Missouri Western on Nov. 21.
Senior guard Shae Sanchez is coming off a season-high 17 points against Emporia State. NSU also received 11 points from both Britney Ho and Isabella Regalado.
Sophomore forward Zaria Collins leads NSU in scoring with 20.5 points. Collins, who missed Saturday’s contest, is shooting 53.6 percent overall and is 10 of 13 from the free throw line.
Senior guard Cenia Hayes is averaging 17.3 points through three games. Hayes is averaging a team-high 7.7 rebounds and tops the team with nine steals.
Sanchez and Ho are also averaging in double figures. Sanchez is averaging 12.3 points and leads the team with four made 3-pointers, and Ho follows at 11.3 points and is pulling down 5.7 rebounds.
The Lions (1-3) are coming off their first win of the season against Lincoln (81-65). They suffered road losses to Central Oklahoma and Newman by a combined five points and then fell to Central Missouri, 78-52.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt leads Missouri Southern in scoring at 11.3 points, while Carley Turnbull also averages in double figures with 10.3 points. Madi Stokes posted game highs in points (15) and rebounds (13) against Lincoln, and Amaya Johns added 14 points.
The Lions have won seven of the last nine meetings, and the RiverHawks have lost six straight games against Missouri Southern in Joplin.
