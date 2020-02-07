COWETA -- Tahlequah went on the road and put an end to a three-game losing streak with a 49-45 win over No. 9 Coweta Friday night.
The sixth-ranked Lady Tigers, who improve to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference, held off a late Coweta run in the closing minute with stops on the defensive end and free throws from Kloe Bowin and Lydia McAlvain.
"I'm excited for our girls, we did what we had to do to come away with a top 10 win on the road," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. Coweta has a talented group and we knew we would have to play well to come away with a win."
Tahlequah, who trailed just once in the contest, led by as many as 14 points after Kacey Fishinghawk knocked down a jumper in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Coweta, now 11-9 overall and 8-3 in the conference, suffers its first loss in its last seven games. Coweta trimmed Tahlequah's lead to 46-42 with 1:36 remaining after a 14-4 run that was capped by a pair of free throws from Allyson Mercer.
Tahlequah led 26-22 at halftime and increased its lead to 13 points with a 9-0 run to open the third quarter. McAlvain buried the first of her three 3-pointers in the quarter, Faith Springwater had a basket and free throw, and McAlvain added her second 3 to make it 35-22. McAlvain later closed the quarter with a trey from the left right wing to give the Lady Tigers a 40-28 advantage.
"We played pretty good team defense tonight," Qualls said. "I think we could have closed the game a little better. There were some turnovers and missed free throws we'd like to have back, but sometimes you're just happy to escape with a win."
Springwater led all scorers with 18 points, and McAlvain followed with 13. Kloe Bowin added nine points, seven of those in the first half.
Coweta was led by Madison Wheat's 15 points. Linda Brice finished with 11 points, and Lexi Mercer was also in double figures with 10.
Tahlequah, who is positioned to host a Class 5A Regional Tournament, will play its final road game of the regular season on Tuesday when it visits Collinsville. The Lady Tigers close with three games at the TMAC against Claremore, Glenpool and Pryor.
Tigers stumble: Tahlequah suffered its third loss in its last four games with a 47-37 setback at Coweta Friday night.
The ninth-ranked Tigers fall to 12-7 overall and 7-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach Duane Jones.
The Tigers' last lead was at 12-11 came after Jaxon Jones knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Jones went on to lead THS with 14 points.
Coweta, ranked 14th, moves to 11-9 and 6-5. The Tigers took the lead for good on a 3 by NaKylan Starks and extended its lead to 21-13 before Simeon Armstrong and Jaxon Jones converted back-to-back 3s to make it 21-19 at halftime.
Tahlequah, who was down 35-28 after three quarters, got as close as four points in the fourth after Hayden Wagers connected on a 3-pointer to make it 35-31. The Tigers narrowed the margin to 39-34 on a Jaxon Jones 3 from the left wing and 41-36 after a Wagers' basket from in close with 2:39 showing on the clock.
Coweta answered Wagers' basket with a Hayden Brewster 3 from the left corner and went up 47-36 following free throws from Brewster and Chandler Wheeler.
Wheeler led Coweta with 14 points. Starks connected on four 3-pointers and had 13 points, and Starks ended with 10 points.
Armstrong had nine points on three 3s for Tahlequah, and Wagers finished with eight points.
The Tigers will visit Collinsville on Tuesday in their final regular season road game.
