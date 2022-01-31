ROAD WOES: RiverHawks can’t recover on the road against Missouri Southern

Northeastern State couldn’t recover from a dreadful first half and suffered a 77-66 loss to Missouri Southern Saturday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, who had won their previous two games against Lincoln and Pittsburg State, dipped to 10-10 overall and 5-9 in MIAA play. They dropped to 4-7 on the season away from the NSU Event Center.
Tylor Arnold paced NSU with a season-best and game-high 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Arnold was one of three players to finish in double figures as Rashad Perkins followed with 16 points and Obi Agu added off the bench.
The Lions, who improved to 11-7 and 8-4, never trailed in the contest and were paced by Stan Scott’s 21 points. Scott also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
Missouri Southern scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and led by as many as 14 points twice in the first half. The Lions went up 25-11 after a layup by RJ Smith at the 10:50 mark, and closed the half on a Smith dunk that made it 35-21.
The RiverHawks, who shot 37 percent in the first half, closed to within seven points (46-39) at the 13:47 mark of the second half following a Perkins’ 3-pointer, but the Lions responded with a 7-2 run and NSU never recovered.
Missouri Southern built a 16-point lead twice over the final eight minutes — Scott had a layup with 7:59 remaining that made it 66-50, and Christian Bundy had a dunk with 5:59 showing on the clock that made it 68-52.
Joining Scott in double figures for the Lions were Avery Taggart (15 points) and Bundy (13). Missouri Southern shot 50.9 percent overall and went 13 of 16 from the free throw line. The Lions committed just six turnovers and had five steals.
NSU shot 50 percent overall for the game, went 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point territory and 4 for 8 from the foul line. RiverHawks’ leading scorer and rebounder Emeka Obukwelu was limited to eight points and six rebounds.
The RiverHawks return to the NSU Event Center for their next two contests. They take on Emporia State (15-5, 10-4) Thursday, Feb. 3 in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, and play Washburn (13-7, 10-4) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. NSU fell to Emporia State, 89-61, on Dec. 18, and suffered an 85-82 setback to Washburn two days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.