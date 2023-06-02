When former Northeastern State baseball player Brayden Rodden made the transition from catcher to second base this season few on the team had faith in Rodden, including himself.
For his first two seasons as a starter, Rodden was the primary catcher. Despite not having much experience at second base, the former catcher finished the season with a .976 fielding percentage.
“It was a little crazy at first. Honestly, there were a lot of guys including myself that didn’t have a whole lot of faith in what I was doing,” said Rodden. “It was stressful I did not want to let the team down. Head Coach James [Cullinane] told me as long as I drive in more runs than I let up I would play there. We just were winging it.”
Rodden listened to Cullinane’s advice as he led the RiverHawks at the plate throughout the season. Rodden ranked in the top three in most hitting categories. He finished the season with a .355 batting average, 1.021 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, and 10 home runs.
Along with that, Rodden was kicking into full gear as the season winded down. The former RiverHawk finished his career with a 20-game on-base streak, a 10-game hitting streak, with 24 multi-hit games throughout the season.
“You always want to end on a high note individual at least,” said Rodden. “In the same sentence though only one team ends their season on a true high note. You just want to have some consistent success and that felt good.”
Rodden’s big season at the plate ended up with him earning honors from the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association’s first team.
“It meant a lot, the individual accolades are not something I took a lot of stock in, but I know that the team accolades, that is the stuff that I care about,” said Rodden. “After the season you get all these honors and accolades. You could ask anyone that gets these awards I feel like for the most part it is someone recognizing that hard work that you put in.”
Now that the season and his career have ended, Rodden has taken some time to look back on his career. After earning two spots on the All-MIAA team, Rodden is satisfied with how his career ended.
“I have done a lot of reflecting over the past couple of weeks, honestly to just be a part of the change that NSU has made,” said Rodden.
“This year we were in the bottom half of the conference and that was an anomaly. NSU is expecting to be top three or four every year and I can say I was a part of that. It is a good feeling to know you were a part of something that will have a lasting effect.”
This season did not end up the way Rodden anticipated, but the RiverHawks still made it interesting at the end.
After starting the season on a low note, NSU was looking for anything that could get them going for some wins. This included switching up the line-ups and switching Rodden to second base.
“I think you could ask anyone on the team that we definitely underperformed on paper,” said Rodden. “We are definitely one of the better teams to go through NSU. But at the end of the day, the win-loss column needs to be a certain standard.”
Despite the slow start to the season, the RiverHawks hit their stride in the playoffs. After almost getting no-hit against Washburn in game one of the MIAA playoffs, Rodden and the rest of the seniors knew they needed to play better or their careers would be over.
In the next game, the RiverHawks exploded for a 14-1 win with Rodden driving in a trio of runs. Rodden once again stepped up in the final game of the series with two runners batted in to secure a 7-6 win and a trip to the next round of the playoffs.
“We got out teeth kicked in at Washburn for the first game that was an eye-opener for us,” said Rodden. “A lot of us seniors knew that it could have been our last game. We had nothing to lose and we went out and made some adjustments at the plate. The energy just flipped, we were playing free and we weren’t scared of losing. The energy was unreal.”
