Rodden MIAA hitter of the week
After a blazing hot week, Brayden Rodden earned the Mid-America Intercollegete Athletic Association Hitter of the Week.
Rodden lit up the scorebook going 11-of-16 with multi-hit days in all four games. Over those 16 at-bats Rodden drove in nine runners, while holding a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .737 on-base percentage.
Rodden leads the RiverHawks in batting average (.351), hits (53), and homers (9).
The RiverHawks are back in action at 2 p.m. at Northwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 18.
