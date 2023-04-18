Rodden MIAA hitter of the week

After a blazing hot week, Brayden Rodden earned the Mid-America Intercollegete Athletic Association Hitter of the Week.

Rodden lit up the scorebook going 11-of-16 with multi-hit days in all four games. Over those 16 at-bats Rodden drove in nine runners, while holding a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .737 on-base percentage.

Rodden leads the RiverHawks in batting average (.351), hits (53), and homers (9).

The RiverHawks are back in action at 2 p.m. at Northwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 18.

