Two local Cherokee County boys qualified to compete at the National Junior High Rodeo for Team Oklahoma. Gavin Dillard, a seventh grader at Briggs School on the left, and Cash Trammel, an eighth grader at Keys School. They take the top four in every event for Team Oklahoma. Trammel qualified in bareback riding for ending up reserve bareback riding champion and qualified for the shooting team at the Oklahoma Junior High State Championships. Dillard qualified for the shooting team at the Oklahoma Junior High State Championships. They will represent Team Oklahoma June 19 thru June 25 in Perry, Georgia at the National Junior High Rodeo Finals.
Rodeo standouts
