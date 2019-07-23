Role expansion

McKenna Wofford will be counted on in a lot of ways on the softball field this season.
One of only two seniors on the roster, she’s expected to provide leadership to a team that will include a combined 16 sophomores and freshmen.
Wofford, called “Boo” by her teammates, will be counted on to carry a big bat in the middle of the lineup.
And, she will get an added role of providing innings from the pitcher’s circle.
But pointing her younger teammates in the right direction will carry the most weight.
“Coach told me at the end of slowpitch season that was going to have to happen because we had seven seniors graduating,” Wofford said Tuesday before practice.
“Boo and I, and Coach [Brett] Bardell, we’ve had that conversation about how we needed her to step up and take on a leadership role because we’ve got four kids old enough to drive,” head coach Chris Ray said. “Leadership is a big key. There’s going to be times when those young kids are going through a tough time at the plate or make a mistake in the field that might cost us a run or cost us a game. Boo’s just got to step up and calm them down in those situations and be a leader.”
Wofford has put her leadership role on display throughout the summer and into the start of practice.
“Show up early and help get stuff ready for practice,” she said.
She was one of four players to hit over .400 last season and played a big part in helping the Lady Tigers to a 24-17 record and reaching their second consecutive Class 5A State Tournament.
Across 38 games and 102 plate appearances, Wofford hit .418 with three home runs and drove in 21 runs. She also posted an on-base percentage of .480 and had 12 other extra-base hits, nine of those doubles.
She’s polished at the plate, but she’s striving for more.
She, along with junior Betty Danner, will be counted on more as a run producer with the departures of Emily Sampson and Lanie Sanders, among others.
“I’ve been working on getting better at hitting to the opposite field so we can score runs when we need to by being more patient and letting the ball get deep,” Wofford said.
Wofford recorded 11 multi-hit games as a junior, including a season-best three against Durant, and knocked in a season-high four runs against Tulsa Memorial.
“I know what I’m going to get with McKenna,” Ray said. “She’s done a really good job of developing entire plate coverage. [Monday] in practice she was wearing it out to right field. She’s really learned to let the ball get deep, and she can drive it to all fields with power. “Her and Betty are going to hit in the middle of the lineup back to back.”
Pitching duties will be entirely new for Wofford, who will be the primary third baseman.
“She and I have had that discussion to where we may need her to eat some innings in tournaments or even in some regular season or district games,” Ray said. “I’m not going to put the weight of the world on her because she’s not a ‘pitcher’. She throws the ball hard, the ball comes out of her hand good and we’re starting to develop a changeup.”
Wofford has also put in work to become better defensively, but more so from a mental standpoint.
“When I make errors I can’t sit on them like I did last year,” she said. “I just have to move on to the next play.”
“You have to have a short memory in this game,” Ray said. “You can’t let one mistake turn into two. If you boot a ball and don’t have a chance to throw someone out just eat it and don’t make one mistake turn into another. The more McKenna can convey that to the younger kids I think the faster we’ll develop.”
For Ray, everything about Wofford points back to her leadership.
“She leads by example,” Ray said. “McKenna is always one of the first ones to volunteer for things like fundraisers. She’s typically one of the first ones to practice, getting the field ready and getting the equipment ready. What she does will eventually rub off on the younger kids. She’s also good in the classroom.”
