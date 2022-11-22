“It was a rough year last year.”
Those were the first words Hulbert Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach Jordan Hill said when asked how the Hulbert Riders did last year. First, they lost a senior starter, Aiden Sanchez, about 3-4 games into the season when he tore his ACL. During the remainder of the season, there were a few games where several players were out sick.
The end was a bittersweet 7-15 record, and saying goodbye to the only other senior, also a starter, David Jacobs.
Hill was asked about returning starters, and he hum-hawed around a bit before answering. When he did answer, he said he played a lot of kids, and probably started 7-8 different Riders throughout the season, but the five that started the most with Jacobs were Kris Glenn, Adam Hinkle, Tanner Vaughn, Tyler Simpson, and Aiden Longan, and that Braxton Foster started a few games last year as well.
Glenn is a 6-2 senior post player, Hinkle stands in at 6-0 and is a junior, Vaughn is a 6-2 sophomore this season, Simpson is also a sophomore and stands 6-0, and Longan is a 6-3 junior. Foster is a 6-0 sophomore. Clearly, Hill played a lot of younger kids last season. In fact, in addition to the two seniors last year, there were just two juniors on the team, Glenn and Lucas Blackman, the only seniors on this year’s Riders. Blackman plays tall for the 5-9 he actually measures.
Newcomer Cody Botts is a 5-8 freshman point guard who came from nearby ORES state champion Shady Grove, along with 6-3 freshman Duke Parker. Botts is a skilled point guard, Hill said he handles pressure well, probably better than anyone else on the team. Hill said Botts plays more like a sophomore or junior than a freshman. He shoots really well, runs the floor really well, and the Riders will look to him to spread the floor out even more for them. He finishes well at the rim, and he sees pass lanes very well. Hill said Botts really reminds him a lot of Sanchez before he got hurt last year, because they both have very good floor sense.
Parker also came from Shady Grove this year. Hill said he’s a long, tall kid, and is an extremely athletic kid, possibly the most athletic on the team. He’s a very good shot contester, a good rebounder, and Hill and his staff are working on Parker’s skill, and that he’s definitely getting better. Parker has only been playing basketball for about two years, so he’s really raw, but a very coachable post kid, Hill said.
Using coachspeak, Hill said offensively, the Riders are more of a four-out and one-in team. Put into layman’s terms, what he said was that the Riders are more of a team that will have four players in roughly a square around the three-point line – very roughly. Then one player, sometimes two, usually a banger, an in-your-face type of player, will be moving around inside the free throw area, also known as the paint. What happens then, Hill said the outside guys, usually three or four, will be watching for backdoor cuts, open layups, and other open looks.
He said the inside guys will be Trevor Mullins, the tallest kid, a 6-4 junior, Glen, and Longan. He said Longan is really the main back-to-the-basket type guy. Longan jumps very well, and isn’t afraid to challenge the opponents on offense or defense.
Hill said the Riders are going to work hard to control the boards, and said in the last scrimmage, last Friday against Porum, the Riders only allowed two offensive rebounds. Against Porum, that in itself is quite a feat, Hill said. He said the Riders just have to get stronger inside.
He said the team identity is team defense. He said when watching game film from the scrimmage, the Riders gave up 42 paint touches. He said that means 42 times an opponent was in the paint, basically in position to score, with the ball in their hands. That is a glaring issue, he said. The Riders want to control the boards, hit the transition lanes, and run the floor.
“We want to literally run them into the floor whenever possible. We want to be that team that other teams hate to play because we play so hard, and yet love to play because we do play hard, but we also emphasize and exhibit good sportsmanship, and other teams appreciate that,” said Hill.
The Riders want to be a defense first team, and Hill said the coaches can see the kids working on it. He said they don’t quite have it down yet, but they’re getting there, working on little mistakes they made they know they can fix.
Speed. That’s the Riders’ team strength, they can run. Hill said the staff challenged the boys to score 10 points in transition last week and they did. The Riders won by nine, so if they hadn’t gotten those 10 transition points, they would have lost.
Hill said he is very excited to have his biggest fan and biggest critic, his father, Joel Hill, and his lead assistant coach, Alden Norton, on the bench with him. He said his father is the reason he went into coaching, and why he loves basketball so much. He said the addition of Norton is huge. Norton brings a lot of experience to the floor. He has run an AAU program in the past and knows how to deal with the kids, Hill said. Since Norton and Hill are a couple of young guys themselves, they often get out on the practice floor and mix it up with the boys, showing them how it’s done, and occasionally getting shown.
In the scrimmage against Porum Friday, Nov. 18, which Hulbert won 42-33, Hill and company put senior Glenn, junior Hinkle, sophomores Simpson and Vaughn, and freshman Botts on the floor at the start of the game. In the first quarter, Glen hit a couple of baskets, Hinkle dialed in a trey, and Botts scored once for nine points, while holding Porum to eight. The second period was a bit rougher for the Riders. Hinkle drilled a pair of three-pointers, and that was all the Riders could muster. In the same quarter, Porum penetrated for just two baskets, but were fouled five other times, making five of 10 free throws to take a 17-15 lead into halftime.
Hill, Hill and Norton had a proverbial prayer meeting with the Riders in the dressing room, and a different team took the floor in the third quarter. It was still the same players, but the difference was evident. Porum managed just three baskets, six points, and never once saw the business side of the free throw line.
The Riders, on the other hand, rode a pair of threes by Hinkle, a trey and a deuce by Botts, and a bucket by Glen, totaling 13 points and regaining the lead, 28-23.
To this point, the Riders had only made two trips to the charity stripe, and had missed all four shots. That all changed in the final eight minutes. In the fourth period, Hulbert players shot 11 free throws, making eight of them. Vaughn scored one basket and cashed in on both shots of a two-shot foul, Botts was 2-of-3 from the line, and had one basket, Hinkle made 2-of-5 free throws, and Longan atoned for previous missed charity tosses by going 2-for-2 at the line in the fourth. Simpson added a basket, giving the Riders 14 points in the period, including 10 freebies.
Porum did manage a three-pointer and a trio of two-pointers in the period, but made just one free throw out of six tries.
