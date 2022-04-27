MUSKOGEE -- Dale Grant's Senior Night won't come for another year.
But on Wednesday at Roughers Park, the Muskogee junior gave those that are this year a win in their final home game of 2022, a 1-0 squeaker over Tahlequah.
Grant gave up first-inning hits to Matthew Talburt and Beckett Robinson, and was faced with runners in scoring position, but escaped. He never faced more than four batters in an inning after that and for the game, allowed two hits and struck out seven.
"He had a little life on his fastball and good location, his curve was good. He didn't quite find the change-up but when he has two-plus pitches working for him he usually has a good day," said Muskogee coach John Singler.
"My arm felt good and I felt pretty good about myself. My defense gave me good backup too," said Grant. It was his third complete (seven-inning) game of the season and he's 4-4 overall.
His offense squeezed what it could.
The Roughers' only run came in the second when Jacob Jones walked, stole second and third, then scored on Kale Testerman's groundout. Muskogee had just four hits off Tahlequah's Brycen Smith -- Anthony Watson in the third on a single to right, and three infield hits -- Gio Zapata in the fourth, Grant in the fifth and Testerman in the sixth -- but thanks to the right-hander on the mound, they got capped the regular season on a positive note after Tahlequah avoided the possibility of a showdown Wednesday to avoid the cellar of District 6A-4, thanks to the 8-5 win at its home park. The Roughers (9-16, 2-12) wound up sharing it with Tulsa Washington, with the Tigers (10-20, 3-9) one game up.
"Hat's off to Dale," Tahlequah coach Sam Nelson said. "He had good stuff today. We couldn't get anything going.
"Last night we had good energy. Consistency has been our challenge. We've got to try and work through some of those issues and get ready for the playoffs."
Regionals are next week for both teams.
