Rouse signs letter of intent

Weston Fargo Rouse, a senior at Fort Gibson High School, signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Oklahoma State University. Rouse is a left-handed pitcher and the son of Dr. Brant Rouse and Jennifer Rouse. From left are: Jennifer Rouse, Weston Rouse, Addison Rouse, Baylor Rouse, and Brant Rouse.

