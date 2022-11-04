Seems as if all sports fans have been hearing about lately are the high school athletes, and their prowess, or lack of, in football, cross country, softball, etc. That's about to change, starting Monday.
Anyone who wants to see kids play basketball just for the love of the game - and not for any college scholarships, shoe endorsements, or anything else - should plan to be at the Keys 5/6 grade tournament, starting Monday at 2:45 p.m., when the Grand View boys take on the Keys boys.
The boys' games will continue with Briggs tangling with Woodall Junior Varsity at 4:15, Woodall playing Tahlequah at 5:45, and the evening ending with a 7:15 matchup between Fort Gibson and Maryetta.
Tuesday, the four winners from Monday will play at 4:45 and 6:15 p.m.
The four losers will play Wednesday at 2:45 and 4:15 p.m.
The consolation finals will be Thursday at 4:45 p.m., and the championship game will be Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
