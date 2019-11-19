Ryleigh Clinton signs with Eastern Oklahoma College

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

Sequoyah senior Ryleigh Clinton signed to play softball with Eastern Oklahoma College last week. Front row, left to right, are Ryleigh Clinton, and Eastern Oklahoma College assistant coach Anthony Whisenhunt. Back row, left to right, are Sequoyah head coach Jeff Turtle, Kendra Clinton (mother), Earl Clinton (father), Sherrie Funberg (grandmother), Ken Funberg (grandfather), and Sequoyah assistant coach Eric Kirkpatrick.

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

