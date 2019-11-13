Safety first

Awareness and education regarding head injuries in football have increased significantly over the last decade.
With that knowledge, college football programs are taking a proactive approach to ensure the helmets that players wear meet safety standards.
In 1968, 36 football players died from injuries on the football field; another 30 were paralyzed. The following year, the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment was created to oversee research directed toward injury reduction. Over the next 46 years, 349 people died from football related injuries.
Today, a number of sports' governing bodies require that football helmets meet NOCSAE standards. Helmet-makers continue to seek ways to create safer products and programs develop systems to keep the players in the safest helmets and monitor injuries. Schools are spending upward of $100,000 annually to upgrade a fleet of helmets that may be worn fewer than a handful of times a season.
Even with those precautions, stakeholders -- coaches, players, equipment mangers and medical professionals -- know no helmet is completely safe.
"What helmets do is prevent skull fractures, which ultimately reduces the risk of brain bleeds," Indiana University football chief medical officer Dr. Andy Hipskind said. "They prevent facial fractures, they prevent ocular injuries, jaw injuries, oral injuries, lacerations. So helmets are obviously a necessity and they prevent a lot of injuries.
"But unless you can find something that gets inside the head and slows the brain down like an air bag in an auto accident, then helmets simply don't prevent concussions."
Finding the right fit
Each week, Purdue associate director of equipment Kyle Gergely and his staff go through the 120 or more helmets worn by players during practices and games. They check for cracks, damaged chin straps or other irregularities.
"The heavy hitters, the guys that are guys that are really hitting, we want to make sure we're really looking at it," Gergely said. "Because if you quit paying attention to it, facemasks start to spread over time through the hits and so that pulls the helmet away from the face, thus it's changing the fit of the helmet."
All of Purdue's helmets are made by Riddell. Gergely said an average helmet costs from $350-400 and Purdue wears three different helmets during the year. Purdue alternates between wearing black or chrome helmets for games, and players also wear different helmets for practices. Given Purdue's squad includes between 115-120 players each year, including walk-ons, the school's budget for helmets sits between $125,000 to $150,000.
"We're big fans of the Riddell helmets," Gergely said. "We believe that they give us the best chance to give a custom fit and the best fit for our players. Our Riddell budget is quite large."
Gergely said he's had to replace one or two helmets so far this year due to cracks, and typically keeps 20-25 replacement helmets in stock.
Last year, Indiana University made a $130,000 investment on Riddell helmets fitted with memory-foam technology. The padding inside the helmet is fitted to each player following a 3-D scan of the player's head. Previously, players had to constantly adjust helmets by inflating and deflating air bladder linings.
"I love them," IU senior offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak said. "Starting out my first year we didn't have those, just trying to get it fit and every practice you had to re-adjust it, to get the right air in."
Stepaniak said the helmets make him feel safer.
"There used to be a problem, there's not enough air going in," Stepaniak said. "But now, it's like you don't have to worry about that. It's a relief."
Hipskind said the technology prevents players from adjusting the air pressure inside the helmets to make them less safe. "It's the same consistent fit, every time, and there's no self-manipulation," Hipskind said. "So you know the players aren't changing the fit of the helmet for comfort reasons."
Better fitting helmets offer other improvements as well, including better sight lines for players, which can result in being more alert and avoiding potential helmet-to-body contact that leads to concussions, Hipskind said.
Budget constraints
As a Division II school, Southwest Oklahoma State faces budgetary concerns in providing the safest helmets for its football players. Located in Weatherford, about 45 miles from Oklahoma City, SWOSU uses Riddell and Schutt helmets for its 145-man roster. The cost is around $350 per helmet, which isn't the most expensive on the market, head coach Chet Pobolish said.
A Riddell Speedflex costs $440 each. Pobolish said he uses 10 of those for more high-impact players. He said 8-10 of his players have been concussed this season and only one of them was wearing a Speedflex.
At Division I Oklahoma, a school with a more robust budget, head coach Lincoln Riley said the school tries to purchase the best helmets available, regardless of cost.
"(Helmets) are not cheap," Riley said. "I think at some point, the price point will go down. Right now, there is so much research being done and these helmets are getting so advanced that you understand that they aren't going to be cheap."
Riley said he's noticed progress in helmet designs and safety each year when he attends national college football coaching conventions.
"They are making a lot of progress," Riley said. "It's exciting about where it is and with all this new research, there's no telling in 5-10 years how much better these things can be. We need them to evolve at the speed or even faster than the athletes are evolving. They didn't for a while but they are starting now. "
Helmet testing, rating
The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has tested and rated dozens of helmets, for both youth players and above, labeled "varsity" by testers.
In 2007, Frank Beamer, the Hokies' football coach at the time, agreed to use his players as subjects, placing sensors in helmets to study the impact.
The sensors affixed to players' helmets recorded every hit and impact in real-time. If a player sustained a concussion following a violent hit, lab workers would then pair that information with the data recovered from the sensors.
In its early years, the lab had about 62,000 impacts of data. Today, Dr. Barry Miller, director of outreach for the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab, believes it now has close to one million data points.
Those original data points led to the first football helmet ratings beginning in 2011. Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab uses a five-star rating system that varies from not recommended (zero stars) to best available (five stars).
Twenty varsity football helmets have been tested and are listed on the lab's website. Eighteen of the 20 helmets are rated five stars, one is a four-star and another is three stars. A score for each helmet is also included with the star rating. The lower the score, the better the protection, Miller said.
"The score represents the average number of concussions you would get wearing that helmet if you're exposed to the seasonal average of 420 head impacts," Miller explained. "The top-notch helmets now are 1.0 or even better."
The Schutt F7 LTD ($975) is the highest-rated tested helmet, as evidenced by its five stars and 0.75 score. The next best score, for the five-start VICIS Zero1 ($950) is 1.92.
"What that helmet can absorb energy-wise is extremely impressive," Miller said of the Schutt F7 LTD.
NOSCAE executive director Michael Oliver said helmet testing has evolved through science and technology to account for rotational accelerations -- the change in angular velocity an object undergoes. Oliver said as of next month, helmets will have to pass a rotational acceleration limit to become NOSCAE certified.
"The good news is the helmet companies are in tune with what we're doing," Oliver said. "So they've been working on helmet design, alterations because they knew this was coming so that they could either re-design an existing helmet or design a new one that can meet all of those demands."
Oliver said NOSCAE doesn't require any specific requirements on shapes or materials used to manufacture helmets, provided the helmets pass agency standards. For example, Oliver pointed out a recent unique design by helmet manufacturer VICIS which features an outer shell layered above an inner shell.
"The outer shell of the helmet actually has flex in it," Oliver said. "It's not hard in between the outside and the inside. The shell within a shell, they are connected with a series of what almost looks like rubber fingers. So everybody has approached it a different way."
Setting standards
To set proper standards, Oliver said NOSCAE consults with the top biomechanical, medical and scientific minds in the country, including the Virginia Tech lab and a lab at the University of Tennessee that tests combat helmets. The American College of Sports Medicine and American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine each have two seats on NOSCAE's board, while the American Academy of Pediatrics Sports Division also has a seat on the board. Oliver said NOSCAE also has a scientific advisory committee, which reports to the board twice a year.
"They advise the board and the standards committee on the latest and greatest in science, what's advisable, what's not," Oliver said. "They make recommendations with regard to research that maybe needs to be done or specific questions that need to be asked."
The NCAA, Oliver said, has a non-voting seat on the board. Oliver said to date, the NCAA or its member schools have not objected to NOSCAE helmet standards.
"We don't get pushback, we get feedback and that's by design," Oliver said. "They're there because they want to hear sort of from the horse's mouth what's going on, they want to be up to date, they want to be kept in the loop and that's the best way for them to do that.
"But it benefits us because we get the direct feedback from those governing bodies, this is what's going on, this is an issue we have coming up or we see this as something potential that we need to address, is that on your radar too, and it's just a way to make sure that we're all current and well informed."
