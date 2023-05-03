The four-seed Keys Cougars ran into a buzzsaw called the Salina Wildcats, the one-seed at the Regional Playoffs at Salina, Wednesday, May 3.
When the final tally was counted, Salina had advanced to the Regional semi-finals by a score of 10-0, while the Cougars dropped into the losers’ bracket.
The Wildcats struck first, scoring one run in the top of the first inning, but Keys pitcher Levi Gamble got out of the jam by getting a bases-loaded ground out to end the inning.
Salina added five more in the second inning, and two more in the fourth to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
They added the clincher in the fifth, winning by run rule in five innings.
Quinton Berry got the first hit and only hit for the Cougars in the fifth inning. Keys only had two other base runners the entire game.
The Cougars could not get a hit against Salina’s pitcher, and, in fact, had just three baserunners the entire game. Senior catcher Cooper Hamilton was hit by a pitch in the first inning and senior center fielder Trenton Nichols reached on an error in the fourth.
Gamble was the losing pitcher for Keys.
The Cougars dropped to the losers’ bracket where they were to play the loser of Game Two between Prague and Atoka. That game was Wednesday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m.
