Sand Springs posted early back-to-back six-run innings and went on to claim a 16-3 win over Tahlequah Saturday in Tahlequah.
The Tigers fell to 9-19 overall on the season under head coach Sam Nelson. They will return to District 6A-4 action Tuesday when they host Muskogee at 4:30 p.m. The two teams will play against Wednesday in a 3:30 p.m. start in Muskogee.
Tahlequah didn't get on the scoreboard until Sand Springs built a 15-0 lead. The Tigers scored a pair of runs in the fourth when Tyler Joice crossed home plate on a dropped third strike and Brayden Northington later added an infield single to score Eli Gibson.
Tate Trammel added the Tigers' final run in the fifth when he scored on a passed ball.
Joice and Northington each had two hits to pace the Tahlequah lineup, which finished with six hits.
Jacob Morrison, Brody Younger, Beckett Robinson and Aidan Mapps each saw time on the mound for Tahlequah. Morrison allowed six earned runs on four hits across two innings as the starter. Morrison had one strikeout and issued six walks.
The Tigers go into Tuesday's game against the Roughers at 2-8 in district play. Muskogee is 8-15 overall and 1-10 in district games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.