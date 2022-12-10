After two days of basketball at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, the brackets are set, and the two Tahlequah teams, the Tigers and the Lady Tigers, are both on the right side of the brackets.
The field at TMAC for Saturday is as follows:
10 a.m.,Girls seventh place, East Central vs. Ponca City (done)
11:30 a.m., Boys seventh place, Jenks JV vs. McAlester (in progress)
1 p.m., Girls fifth place, Westmoore vs. Muskogee.
2:30 p.m., Boys fifth place, Muskogee vs. East Central
4 p.m., Girls Third Place, Jenks vs. McAlester
5:30 p.m., Boys third place, Tahlequah vs. Jenks
7 p.m., Girls Championship Tahlequah vs. Booker T.
8:30 p.m., Boys Championship, Moore vs. Bixby
Here’s a rundown of all four Cherokee County schools.
Tahlequah Lady Tigers are playing for Championship in the Tahlequah Tournament, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah Tigers are playing for third place in the Tahlequah Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Sequoyah Indians are playing for third place in the Sequoyah Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Sequoyah Lady Indians are playing for seventh place in the Sequoyah Tournament, 10 a.m.
Keys Cougars are playing for the Championship of the Haskell Tournament, 8:30 p.m.
Keys Lady Cougars are playing for fifth place in the Haskell Tournament, 1 p.m.
Hulbert Riders are playing for third place in the Porum Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Hulbert Lady Riders are playing for third place in the Porum Tournament, 4 p.m.
