SCHEDULE SHIFT: COVID-19 forces Keys to change gears for season opener

Keys has been forced to go a different route for its football season opener on Friday.
The Cougars were scheduled to face Gore in a non-district game, but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Pirates.
“We got a call from Gore this morning that due to circumstances they had to cancel because of the number of players that will be out with COVID-19,” Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss said Monday.
Keys did find a replacement and will now make a long trip to Class A Konawa after the Tigers had their opener against Elmore City-Pernell canceled. There’s a 147 mile distance between Park Hill and Konawa.
“In discussion with the Gore coaching staff, Coach [Adam] Hass heard that Konawa was looking for a game due to a similar reason,” Goss said. “While it is far away, we want to give our kids every opportunity to play because in this culture, we just kind of have to play one week at a time. If we can go get a game this week, we’ll go do it. The lengthy travel certainly isn’t ideal, but we’re certainly willing to give our kids a chance to play.”
Goss said there weren't any other options on the table when it came to rescheduling.
“It’s one of those deals where we could have found another game closer, but there wasn’t anybody else who definitely had a cancelation other than Konawa that was still looking for a game, so we just jumped at the opportunity when we had it,” Goss said.
Keys is entering its first year under head coach Adam Hass, who was Collinsville’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator since the 2015 season. The Cougars went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-5 last year in Mel Maxfield’s only season as head coach.
The Cougars will also be on the road on Sept. 11 when they visit Wilburton. The week three matchup against rival Sequoyah is an open week for now, although Goss will be reaching out to other Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association schools. Sequoyah canceled its football season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“As of right now it’s just an open week,” Goss said. “We haven’t really found any other games, but we’re still looking. With as many cancelations that come like it did with us this week, we think we might find something closer to the time. I’m kind of waiting. I haven’t talked to another OSSAA school really yet. Tulsa NOAH reached out to me, but we really try to play all OSSAA teams.”
Keys opens District 2A-5 play on Sept. 25 in its home opener against Vian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.