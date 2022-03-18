SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Keys community especially proud of girls' basketfall

The 2022 Keys Lady Cougars finished the season with a win against Kiefer to land them Class 3A Area III, District 5 Consolation Champions.
The girls’ team beat Beggs on Feb. 19 to become District Champions, and then beat Crooked Oak on Feb. 26 to advance to the consolation game. Keys only lost to Idabel, who ended up winning the State Championship. The team finished the season 21-6 and 7-1 in the Big Eight.
Steven Goss, Keys principal and athletic director, said he was proud of the girls for being the first Keys team to make the tournament since 2006.
“It’s always a neat thing, and something I talk about all the time. The community of Keys is the school. When something like that happens, it brings the community together,” said Goss.
The high school invited the middle and elementary students to celebrate the girls’ achievements with a districtwide pep assembly.
“The elementary kids got to cheer for the girls. That’s what makes it such a cool place. We come from all throughout Cherokee County, Adair County, and even some in Muskogee County. We are super-proud of the girls for doing this great thing,” said Goss.
After Keys lost to Idabel, the team was moved to a different bracket, which allowed them to continue play for the consolation championship.
“We played against Kiefer, and we came back down 17 and came to win,” said Goss.
The Lady Cougars were led by three seniors: Kylie Eubanks, Sierra Winkler, and Kylie Stilwell. Eubanks led the team in scoring this year and became Keys’ all-time leading scorer. Currently, she is being recruited to play for a number of two- and four-year colleges.
“It’s a really neat thing. She’s a special kind of player that you don’t have come all the time,” said Goss.
Winkler played point guard, and was the team’s best defender, according to Goss. She also made state for cross country and track. Goss recognized Stilwell as the most improved player.
“It will be strange not seeing them play anymore. I’ve been seeing these girls play since middle school, and it will be weird to see them not playing,” said Goss. “I know they are all going to be awesome adults. They are going to be people that the Keys community is going to be proud of, even past basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.