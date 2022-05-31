Every Thursday evening shortly before Vanna White turns her last letter, a group of local men embark on a weekly battle, pitting their wits and abilities against the bass in Tenkiller Lake.
According to Benny Scott, the organizer of the Sizemore Landing Thursday Night Jackpot Fishing Tournament, anglers wishing to participate in the weekly event begin assembling, and launching their boats at Sizemore Landing early Thursday evening, preparing for takeoff at 6:45, and trying to catch five bigger fish than the others in the tournament.
"The entry fee for the jackpot tournament is $60 per boat, two fishermen per boat," Scott said. "The jackpot is divided up into first place, second place, third place, and largest fish."
The fishing begins at 7:00 p.m., and each boat must be back in by 11:00 p.m. Each pair of anglers may bring in up to five bass, including Kentucky bass, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass. Kentucky bass must be 12 inches or longer, and smallmouth and largemouth bass must be 16 inches or longer. "Just don't bring in any short ones, or dead ones," Scott said.
The only requirement to enter the tournament is to show up and have your boat in the water by 6:45 Thursday evening, and have the $60, Scott said.
As each boat returns before 11:00, one of the two anglers from the boat checks in, picks up a large plastic bag, returns to the boat, transfers the fish from the live well to the plastic bag filled with lake water, then brings the fish to the weigh-in station. One fish may be weighed for the largest fish category, then all the fish are weighed together.
After the weigh-in, the fish are all returned to the lake, and none are kept. Then, most of the anglers hang around, chewing the fat, telling fish stories, and just generally being good friends and neighbors.
On Thursday, May 26, Scott and his partner, Derrick Williams, took first place with 14 pounds, 10 and three quarter ounces. Another unknown angler remarked, "I'm glad Benny won. He needs to win his own tournament once in a while."
Finishing in second place was Shannon Harris and Casey Moreland, with 14 pounds, 10 and a quarter ounces.
Third place went to Dean Martin and Randall Collins with 13 pounds, 10 ounces. The pair also brought in the biggest bass, weighing three pounds, 13 ounces.
"We're here every Thursday evening," Scott said. "Tonight, we had 15 teams in the water.
"Sometimes, we might have as many as 25 or so," he said.
