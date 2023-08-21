STILLWATER – Coleman Scott is joining the Oklahoma State wrestling staff as associate head coach, head coach John Smith announced today.
Scott spent the last eight years as head coach at North Carolina and comes off a 2023 campaign in which he led the Tar Heels to a 12th-place national finish, UNC's best since 1995, and coached Austin O'Connor to his second NCAA individual championship.
Scott guided UNC to top-20 national finishes in each of his final five seasons for the most successful five-year run at North Carolina since 1986-90. He coached 13 Tar Heel All-Americans and nine ACC individual champions and led O'Connor to become just the second multiple-time NCAA individual champion in UNC wrestling history.
During Scott's eight years as head coach, North Carolina compiled a 75-49 overall dual record that included a 23-17 mark in the ACC.
As an Oklahoma State wrestler, Scott earned a spot as one of only 15 four-time All-Americans in program history and was a 2008 NCAA individual champion. He was part of OSU national championship teams in 2005 and 2006 and was the Outstanding Wrestler as a freshman at the 2005 Big 12 Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.