Tahlequah opens its football season Friday when it hosts Sapulpa in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who have made a program-record eight consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Brad Gilbert, are coming off a 7-4 season.
The Chieftains opened their season last week with a 35-21 loss to Sand Springs. The Tigers defeated Sapulpa, 21-14, at Doc Wadley Stadium last season in a District 5A-4 matchup.
Playing disciplined football will be Tahlequah’s biggest key to success.
“It comes down to the basics of football at any level,” Gilbert said. “You’ve got to be disciplined. Under that umbrella of discipline is limiting self-imposed mistakes. Those mistakes are pre-snap penalties, that’s one of the biggest ones. Tackling isn’t something we’ve done a lot of. We do it often, it’s just different on Friday nights. We’ve got to control what we can control. Those things right there will put you on the right side or wrong side of the win column. Hopefully our young men understand that.”
Gilbert feels his team is where he thought it would be following fall camp and scrimmages against Collinsville, Hilldale and Grove.
“We knew what we had coming back with as many guys that had varsity experience last year,” he said. “They have a pretty good grasp of what we’re asking them to do, so we’re seeing those guys make plays. I would say though that we just need to be more consistent early, and I think that just comes with any beginning of the year. The more consistent you are, the better opportunity you have to be successful.”
The Tigers will have a new starter at quarterback in junior Brody Younger, who replaces two-year starter Tyler Joice. In limited time as a sophomore, Younger completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Tahlequah returns veteran running backs Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr, along with receivers Race Stopp, Jacob Morrison, Cale Matlock and Beckett Robinson. Spahr rushed for 353 yards and four TDs last season, and Stopp led the receivers with 40 receptions for 465 yards and five TDs.
Tate Whittmore, Braxton Rooster, Josh Thornton, Brock Mascho, Kale Shankle, Cy Fisher and Carter Kelly will see time on the offensive line.
“Offensively, we believe we’ve got some guys who can make some plays,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got two tailbacks that have performed well early in preseason camp, and up front we’ve continued to take the necessary steps we’ve needed to.”
Tahlequah’s strengths on defense will come at the linebacker and defensive back positions. The Tigers return starters Jayden Moore, Brayden Northington and Munoz at linebacker, and Dylan Leep, Lesean Johnson, Coda Bunch and Robinson in the secondary. Moore posted 62 total tackles, including four for losses, as a sophomore. Leep led the team with six interceptions in 2021.
The Tigers will have to replace starting inside linebacker Mason Watkins, who will miss the entire season due to a knee injury he suffered during the summer. Morrison, who has experience as an outside linebacker, and Tiger Jimerson will fill the role. Watkins paced Tahlequah with 87 total tackles last season.
“Defensively, we’ve got guys that know what to do, and they’re in positions to make plays,” Gilbert said. “They’ve made plays in the scrimmages. But it’s where we’re inexperienced. Up front, it’s been one of those things where we’ve seen improvement and we’ve seen those guys develop, but they’ve got to continue to come to work every day. We like where we’re at on the back end and at the linebacker positions.”
Sapulpa was led offensively by junior quarterback Colton Howard and junior running back Marco Smith in the setback to Sand Springs. The duo accounted for all three of the Chieftains' scores. Howard had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Smith to open the scoring, Howard added a 15-yard scoring run, and Smith later found the end zone from three yards out in the third quarter.
“They’ve got some good skill kids,” Gilbert said. “Their quarterback play is good and he does a really good job creating things with his mobility, his ability to get out of tough situations, whatever it needs to be, he can do it. Their running back is a very physical player that’s a very good football player. They’re very scary offensively.
“Defensively, they’re just aggressive, very aggressive. Their front, and they rotate a lot of guys, is really good. On the back end, they’ve got the confidence and the ability to man you up, and you’ll see that. They do a really good job, and it’ll be a really good test for us.”
