SEASON-OPENING W: Lady Tigers begin season with 8-6 win over Sand Springs

Tahlequah opened its 2021 fastpitch season with an 8-6 road win over Sand Springs Monday.
The Lady Tigers, who closed with 10 hits, were propelled offensively by the bottom half of their lineup, which produced six of those hits.
Senior Mia Allen, and sophomores Paisley Qualls and Madi Matthews each had two hits, and Qualls drove in a team-high three runs.
Tahlequah’s only deficit came after Sand Springs scored three runs in the second inning to claim a 3-1 lead. The Lady Tigers got even with a two-run fourth and went ahead for good with three more runs during the fifth.
Qualls delivered a clutch two-run double to center field with two outs in the fourth that pushed across Mikah Vann and Allen to the contest at 3-3, and the Lady Tigers took the lead for good in the fifth when Vann got aboard on an error that allowed Charlea Cochran and Hailey Enlow to cross home plate. Also in the fifth, Allen scored Vann on a bunt single to extend THS’s lead to 6-3.
The Lady Tigers got their final two runs in the sixth on a Charlea Cochran two-out, two-run double to left that scored Matthews and Lexi Hannah to make it 8-4. Matthews and Hannah reached on back-to-back singles.
Qualls gave Tahlequah an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after singling to right field to bring home Vann.
Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to pick up the win. The junior left-hander recorded 10 strikeouts in seven innings, while allowing six earned runs on 13 hits.
The Lady Tigers will stay on the road Tuesday with a pair of games at the Pryor Festival. They take on Chouteau at 4 p.m, and follow against Pryor in a scheduled 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.