COWETA -- Coweta put an end to Tahlequah's season Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A Playoffs at Tiger Stadium in Coweta.
Mason Ford and William Mason each had a pair of touchdowns in the first half and helped lift the Tigers to a 42-14 win.
Tahlequah, who was making their eight consecutive appearance in the playoffs, finished its season with a 7-4 overall record.
Coweta moved to 10-1 and will advance to play Carl Albert next week. Carl Albert eliminated El Reno, 42-7, Friday.
Coweta led 28-0 at halftime and scored the game's first 35 points before Tahlequah could get anything going on offense.
Tahlequah went three-and-out on its first three offensive possessions, and senior quarterback Tyler Joice threw an interception on the Tigers' fourth possession. After another punt, which was blocked, junior running back Josh Munoz fumbled, and it led to a Ford 14-yard touchdown run that extended Coweta's lead to 28-0.
Ford was on the receiving end of a Gage Hamm 28-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring at the 8:14 mark of the first quarter.
Mason made it 14-0 on a 24-yard yard TD run with 2:28 remaining in the first quarter, and Mason added a 5-yard scoring run with 5:38 left before halftime to increase the lead to 21-0.
Tahlequah got all of its points with under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Joice capped an 80-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Parker Lane with 9:59 left, and Joice added his second TD pass when he hooked up with receiver Cale Matlock from 27 yards out with 9:36 left on the clock.
Coweta received a third touchdown from Ford in the third quarter to go up 35-7, and Ford added his fourth on an 80-yard kickoff return for a score with 9:43 left in the fourth.
