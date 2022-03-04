TULSA — Tahlequah was overmatched from the very start against Jenks Friday in a Class 6A Area Tournament elimination game at Tulsa Will Rogers Fieldhouse.
The Trojans received a game-high 30 points from Chase Martin and cruised to a 100-47 win to finish the Tigers’ season.
Martin was unstoppable over the first eight minutes where he scored 20 of his points and knocked down all five of his 3-pointers.
Tahlequah, who closed its season with a 17-8 overall mark under head coach Marcus Klingsick, never led in the contest. Junior forward Hayden Smith led the Tigers with 14 points, while senior forward Braylon McDowell finished with 11 points.
Jenks (20-6) will play Broken Arrow Saturday for a spot in the state tournament. The Trojans also had a productive outing from Benjamin Averitt, who added 22 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.