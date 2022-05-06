Union ended Tahlequah's season Friday after the Redhawks defeated the Tigers, 5-1, in a Class 6A East Regional loser's bracket game at Union High School in Tulsa.
Tahlequah, the No. 3 seed, extended its season with a dramatic 16-15 win over fourth-seeded Putnam City North earlier Friday after the Tigers dropped their regional opener Thursday to No. 2 Jenks, 10-0.
Tahlequah finishes at 11-24 overall under first-year head coach Sam Nelson.
In the loss to Union, the Tigers got their lone run in the fifth inning when senior Tyler Joice hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Parker Lane, who led off with an infield single. Tahlequah, who finished with seven hits, left seven runners on base.
Freshman Beckett Robinson went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Tigers. Lane added two hits, including a one-out double to left field in the seventh inning.
The top-seeded Redhawks (25-13) scored two runs in the opening frame, went up 3-0 in the fourth, and closed with two more runs in the fifth.
Brayden Northington went the distance on the mound and picked up the loss. Northington allowed five earned runs on eight hits across six innings. He finished with seven strikeouts and issued four walks.
Against Putnam City North, Dylan Leep walked and later scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the seventh inning. The Tigers had a 15-8 lead going into the seventh and also led 8-2 through three innings. They scored six runs in the second and six more in the sixth.
Joice and Robinson were the spark plugs in the Tigers' lineup. Joice went 4 for 5 with a double, two triples, two runs scored and drove in six runs. Robinson had three hits, including a three-run homer to left field during the second inning, and finished with four RBIs.
Relief pitcher Eli Gibson earned the win. Gibson gave up seven earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings. He had a pair of strikeouts and walked three. In a starting role, Native Yahola allowed eight runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in 3.2 innings of work.
In Thursday's loss to Jenks, the Tigers were limited to three hits -- a single each from Joice, Northington and Levi Kelly.
Kelly took the loss as the starting pitcher. The right-hander allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in four innings. He recorded one strikeout and issued two walks. Brycen Smith gave up three earned runs on two hits and walked three in one inning of relief.
