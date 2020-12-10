Tahlequah overcame a nine-point first half deficit and defeated Tulsa Will Rogers, 43-35, to stay unbeaten Thursday evening on day one of the Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A third-ranked Lady Tigers limited 5A No. 7 Rogers to just three field goals over the final 19 minutes and used 11-2 and 8-0 runs to pave a path to their third straight win to start the season.
“We held them to 12 points in the second half and that was the key,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “Defensively, we adjusted. We couldn’t keep the ball in front of us when we were going up and down, so we adjusted in the second half and went to more of a sagging man-to-man. It paid off for us. We got enough stops to win the game.”
Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk led Tahlequah with 10 points, and both sophomore forward Emily Morrison and freshman forward Jadyn Buttery added eight points.
Morrison hadn’t even attempted a shot going into Thursday’s contest, and Buttery, who had six points in Tahlequah’s opener against Skiatook, was scoreless in her last outing against Grove. Morrison scored the final basket of the first half as time was expiring to help Tahlequah cut into Rogers’ lead. She also finished with a team-best seven rebounds.
“Jadyn and Emily both played really well,” Qualls said. “I thought it was a big play at the end of the first half when we got the ball to the high post with under 10 seconds and got the high-low from Jadyn to Emily to get a bucket there. Jadyn just brings a lot of energy for us. She’s active, she rebounds. Emily did a great job of finishing in the paint tonight.”
The Lady Tigers got rolling at the 5:08 mark of the third quarter when Fishinghawk buried her second 3 of the contest and 10th of the season to start an 11-2 run. Junior guard Lydia McAlvain followed with a free throw and basket to get THS to within 26-24, Morrison scored from the inside to make it 28-26, and junior forward Faith Springwater gave the Lady Tigers their first lead at 29-28 on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Tahlequah ended the game on an 8-0 run after Quinnae Love got the Lady Ropers even at 35-35 with a pair of free throws at the 4:18 mark. Springwater put the Lady Tigers up for good at 38-35 with a 3 from the left wing, Fishinghawk had a field goal and two free throws, and Tatum Havens added a free throw.
The Lady Tigers, who shot 40 percent overall and connected on five of their 10 3-point attempts, were sloppy for much of the contest, committing 20 turnovers.
“In the first half we just did not do a good job of executing,” Qualls said. “We didn’t do a very good job of settling down. They sped us up, so you have to give them a lot of credit, and they did a good job defensively. They’re a top 10 that’s been to the state tournament the last two years.”
Fishinghawk, who is averaging a team-high 15.3 points through three games, shot 3 of 4 overall and made both of her 3-point attempts. She also added a team-best four assists.
“She settled down a little bit in the second half and hit a huge 3 for us in the third quarter when we really needed it,” Qualls said.
Rogers, who drops to 3-1 on the season, received a game-high 11 points from Love. Raegan McQuarters added 10 points.
