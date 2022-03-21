Tahlequah defeated Rejoice Christian, 12-4, Saturday at Metro Christian Academy to win its second game in three days.
The Tigers, who had their Monday District 6A-4 home game against Bartlesville postponed due to inclement weather, had previously dropped four consecutive games prior to last week’s two wins.
Jacob Morrison and Tyler Joice combined for five hits and five RBIs to carry the Tigers past Rejoice Christian. Joice led with a game-high three hits and drove in one run, while Morrison finished with two hits and had a game-best four RBIs.
Tahlequah, currently 3-4 under first-year head coach Sam Nelson, scored six runs apiece in the second and third innings to give starting pitcher Native Yahola all the run support he would need.
Yahola recorded nine strikeouts over four scoreless innings to earn the win. He limited the Eagles to three hits and issued just one walk.
Morrison highlighted the second with a two-out, two-run double to center field that scored Darryn Spahr and Race Stopp to make it 4-0. The Tigers, who scored all six of their runs with two outs, received an RBI single by Stopp to start the scoring. Beckett Robinson increased the lead to five runs with a single to left that brought home Morrison, and Robinson later scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.
Morrison also sparked the Tahlequah lineup during the third. He singled to center field on a 3-1 offering with two outs and drove in Spahr and Brycen Smith to extend the Tigers’ lead to 10-0. Brayden Northington added an RBI double that plated Morrison to make it 11-0, and Joice finished the scoring with an RBI single to left, scoring Robinson. Stopp knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Smith started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk.
Rejoice Christian scored all four of its runs during the fifth inning.
Dylan Tiller and Brody Younger both saw time in relief for Tahlequah. Tiller gave up three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning, issued four walks and posted one strikeout.
Tahlequah, who finished with nine hits, had one hit each from Robinson, Stopp, Northington and Yahola. Joice, Morrison and Northington each doubled, and Stopp knocked in a pair of runs.
The Tigers, 0-1 in district play, are scheduled to play at Bartlesville (5-4, 0-2) Tuesday.
