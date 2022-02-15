Hayden Smith, Shaun Young and Tyler Joice each finished in double figures to propel Tahlequah to a 61-54 win over Pryor Tuesday on Senior Night at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Smith had a game-high 16 points, Young finished with 12 and Joice added 10 as the Tigers won a season-best seventh game in a row, improving to 16-5 overall and 10-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference.
Tahlequah started to assert itself midway through the second quarter after a slow start. The Tigers went on a 19-3 run, aided by back-to-back 3-pointers from Braylon McDowell and Joice that gave them a 28-21 lead with 3:30 remaining before halftime. Zeke Guerrero also had a 3 during the stretch, while Smith added a pair of inside scores.
“It was kind of a slow start to get going, but after we got going we played pretty well in all facets of the game,” Tahlequah head coach Marcus Klingsick said. “We were pretty balanced. We moved the ball around and got it to the right person most of the time. Our defense was good, and our press helped us get going. It was a good way to go out on Senior Night, and they all had a hand in it.”
The Tigers outscored Pryor, 25-10, in the second quarter after trailing throughout the opening eight minutes. They extended their lead to 32-22 following consecutive baskets by Donovan Smith and Young, and went up 33-22 after a free throw by Cale Matlock.
Pryor sliced Tahlequah’s lead to 44-39 at the 2:38 mark of the third quarter after a basket by Marcus McCutcheon and to 55-50 following a basket and free throw by Josh Gore at the 2:43 point of the fourth quarter, but the Tigers never got closer.
Young put Tahlequah up 58-50 with 1:20 left on a basket and free throw, and Hayden Smith closed the scoring on a dunk with 17 seconds remaining.
Pryor, who fell to 4-19 overall and in 2-12 the conference, was led by McCutcheon’s 15 points. Gore and Justin Henry each had 11 points.
Hayden Smith had eight of his points on four field goals during the first half, and six of his points came during the third quarter on a pair of field goals and a pair of free throws.
Tahlequah closes its regular season Friday with a trip to Claremore (13-9, 7-6). The Tigers open the Class 6A playoffs Friday, Feb. 25 when they take on Bartlesville in a 6A East Regional Tournament at Putnam City West High School.
Lady Tigers roll again on Senior Night: Tahlequah cruised to another easy win and extended its win streak to 13 games Tuesday on Senior Night at the TMAC with a 60-18 win over Pryor.
Sophomore forward Kori Rainwater finished with a game-high 14 points, while sophomore Jadyn Buttery added eight. Seniors Smalls Goudeau, Lily Couch and Tatum Havens each had seven points.
Tahlequah, who locked up a Metro Lakes Conference championship with a 68-34 road win over Skiatook on Friday, Feb. 11, recorded its 20th win of the season. The Class 6A East No. 5 Lady Tigers improved to 20-2 overall and stayed unblemished in conference play at 13-0 with a road game at Claremore remaining on the regular season and conference schedule. Only 6A West top-ranked Edmond North (20-0) equals Tahlequah in wins in 6A.
Tahlequah scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points and started the second quarter with a 7-0 run to control with a 20-2 advantage. Senior Faith Springwater had five of the Lady Tigers’ first 13 points on a 3-pointer to start the contest and two free throws. Havens and Rainwater added consecutive putback baskets, and Madi Matthews knocked down a jumper to close the opening quarter.
“We came out and played great defense in the first quarter, holding them to two points in the first quarter and seven points in the first half,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “The defense was the biggest thing for us tonight. We got a lot of steals, a lot of deflections and forced them into some tough shots. We got a good win tonight against a good team. Coach [Donnie] Martin does a good job with them.”
Rainwater got all of her 14 points on seven field goals. She had eight points during the third quarter. Buttery led the Lady Tigers with two 3-pointers.
Tahlequah’s senior group — Faith Springwater, Lydia McAlvain, Lily Couch, Smalls Goueau and Tatum Havens — has won 81 games across four years. They’ve won three regional tournament titles and have advanced to the state tournament twice.
“It’s been an unbelievable group,” Qualls said. “They’ve done so much for this program and it’s a really special group. Tonight was all about them.”
Pryor slipped to 13-9 overall and 7-6 in the Metro Lakes Conference. The Tigers were paced by Kayley Alt’s eight points.
Following Friday’s regular season finale at Claremore, Tahlequah begins postseason play Thursday, Feb. 24 when it faces Westmoore in a 6A East Regional at Tulsa Union.
