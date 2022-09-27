Seniors Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann did their part on senior night Tuesday and helped lift Tahlequah to a commanding 13-3 win over Muldrow.
Ray reached base on all four of her trips to the plate, finished with three hits and drove in three runs, and Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle where she allowed three earned runs on six hits and recorded four strikeouts across six innings.
“They’ve been a part of a lot of wins and have been big contributors since they were freshmen,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said of his senior duo. “Mikah was good in the circle tonight, and Jayley swung it well. They both had really good senior nights, and you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Ray and Vann, who have been regulars in the Lady Tigers’ lineup since they were freshmen, have been a part of 97 wins over their career.
The Lady Tigers won their second game in as many days and improved to 29-5 overall on the season. Tahlequah clinched a District 5A-4 championship on Sept. 8 with a 20-1 road win over McAlester.
Tahlequah got going with the bats right away Tuesday, scoring five runs in the first inning after Vann retired the side in order to start.
“They showed up at the park today and were a lot more focused when we were taking our BP,” Ray said. “I could hear them talking about how we needed to get back to being a little more focused. Ever since we clinched the district I thought we kind of put it on cruise control for a couple of games, but I thought the focus was a lot better tonight and it showed in the run production. We swung it well all up and down the lineup.”
Charlea Cochran led off with a single and later scored on an error to begin the scoring, and Ray added an RBI single to center field to bring home Riley Dotson to make it 2-0. Jadyn Buttery extended the lead to three runs with a double to center that plated Ray, Amelia Miller made it 4-0 with a single to center that scored Maddy Parish, and Jersey Retzloff drove in the fifth run on a single to right field that pushed across courtesy runner Jordan Bread.
The Lady Tigers went up 6-0 in the second inning after Miller added her second RBI single to center, this time scoring Ray, who got aboard on a two-out walk.
Tahlequah scored its seventh, eighth and ninth runs with two outs in the fifth. Retzloff, who joined Ray with a team-high three hits and knocked in a game-high four runs, doubled to center to bring home both Ray and Miller to make it 8-0, and Paisley Qualls followed with a triple to right to drive in Retzloff.
After Muldrow scored all three of its runs in the sixth, the Lady Tigers answered with a four-run sixth to finish the contest. Ray knocked in Cochran and Dotson with a two-run single to center, Ray crossed home plate on a passed ball, and Retzloff singled to left to bring in Miller.
Tahlequah, who closed with 15 hits, received two hits apiece from Cochran, Buttery and Miller. The Lady Tigers also reached base five times via the walk and had three extra-base hits.
Tahlequah will play both Bixby and Skiatook Friday at the Bixby Festival and close its regular season on the road when it visits Fort Gibson Monday, Oct. 3.
Tahlequah blanks Muskogee: The Lady Tigers received a one-hit shutout from pitcher Mikah Vann and scored two of their three runs on a Jadyn Buttery two-run single in the third inning to defeat Muskogee, 3-0, Monday in Muskogee.
Vann recorded 11 strikeouts across seven innings and did not issue a walk. The senior left-hander allowed her only hit during the sixth inning when Jaliyah Simmons tripled to center field with two outs. Vann struck out the side in the opening frame and retired the side in order three times, including the fourth and fifth innings.
Tahlequah got all it would need offensively in the first inning after Charlea Cochran crossed home plate on an error.
Buttery’s two-run single during the third came with two outs and followed back-to-back singles from Maddy Parish and Cochran.
Cochran finished with a game-high three hits to pace the Lady Tigers’ lineup. Jersey Retzloff added two hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.