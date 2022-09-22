Tahlequah picked up its second consecutive win Thursday and did so on senior night at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers topped Pryor in four sets (25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21) to earn their fourth win of the season under head coach Don Ogden. It was Tahlequah’s third win at the TMAC.
Tahlequah held off a late surge by Pryor in the fourth set by scoring the final four points. The Lady Tigers scored the final three points in set three and were lifted by an early 8-0 run in the opening set. They also scored four of the final five points in the first set.
“Senior night is always important to us,” Ogden said. “We want to send our seniors out on that designated senior night. We still have two home matches left, but anytime you can go and get that senior night victory, it’s very big and very important. It was a fun atmosphere, and I know the girls really enjoyed playing in this kind of atmosphere.”
The Lady Tigers took 149 swings and finished with 34 kills. They committed hitting errors and closed with a .094 hit percentage. Emma Sherron and Danika DeLoache each had a team-best seven kills, while Gracie Brewer and Annabelle McKenna followed with six apiece.
“I like that we got 149 swings,” Ogden said. “I like that we’re getting swings. We’re still missing too many serves, so we’ve got to start cleaning that up because when we serve well, we play well. We dug ourselves in a hole tonight with too many missed serves.
“I was happy with the win, and happy with the offensive attack on the amount of swings we took.”
Makayla Horn paced Tahlequah with 22 assists, and four different players ended in double figures in digs. Brewer led with 19 digs, Sadie Foster and Sherron each added 15, and Horn had 13.
McKenna finished with a team-high eight serve aces, and Foster added five. Horn had four serve aces.
Tahlequah, who improved to 4-17 on the season, will be back on the road Sept. 27 when it takes on Catoosa. The Lady Tigers close the regular season with home matchups against Tulsa NOAH (Oct. 4) and McAlester (Oct. 6).
