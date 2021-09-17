The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team played in the Dale Festival on Friday, Sept. 17 and came away with two shutout victories.
Pitcher Harley Culie worked five innings and had ten strikeouts against Cushing for 6-0 win. Sequoyah had nine hits on the game with Rylee Bush going 2 for 3. Bush and Culie earned two RBIs each and Nakayla Gann had one. All six runs were scored in the second inning.
The second win came at the pitching of Ashlyn Guinn against Newcastle, 4-0. She pitched five innings with four strikeouts and gave up three hits.
In the first inning, Sequoyah erupted with three runs and scored the other run in the second. Carey Folsum-Soap and Culie both went 3 for 3 at the plate. Bush, Guinn and Annaston Brown had one hit. Culie batted in two runs while Folsum-Soap and Guinn knocked in one each.
“We pitched it good both games and defensively we made plays. Had one error, I believe. Hitting, our top of the order had a good day and the bottom half had timely hit when we needed them to. Overall, a good day all around.” Coach Jeff Turtle said about his team’s performance.
The Lady Indians return home on Tuesday to play district foe, Roland, at 4 pm. Sequoyah currently owns a 3A-6 district record of 9-1.
