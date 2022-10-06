Four high school football teams call Cherokee County, Oklahoma home. Alphabetically, and also the smallest is the Hulbert Riders. The Riders play in Class A, District 7.
On the other end of the spectrum, the last of the four alphabetically, and also largest of the four, is the Tahlequah Tigers, playing in Class 6A-ll, District 1.
The Keys Cougars and Sequoyah Indians are, as the old country western song by Jo Dee Messina stated, “…above the below, and below the upper.” Alphabetically, Keys and Sequoyah come after Hulbert, and before Tahlequah. Size-wise, they are above the smaller Hulbert, and below the larger Tahlequah.
The Cougars and Indians are both part of Class 2A, District 5, which means they play each other. It also means a lot of the kids on the two teams played football together at one of the ORES schools around the area. Chances are, some of them work together, go to church together, their parents work together, and sometimes are even related.
But when the two teams play each other, as they will this Friday in the local version of
Bedlam, The Cherokee County Showdown, on Thompson Field, on the Sequoyah campus, records mean nothing, previous meetings mean nothing, friendships mean nothing.
All this week, friends on opposite ends of the local fandom are taunting each other, making side bets, you know, things like the loser wears the winners’ colors for a week, perhaps a steak dinner is on the line. Everyone, that is, except the coaches.
“Yeah, it’s Cherokee County Showdown,” Coach said, “but it’s just another game where we have to continue doing what we do, and get better at it.”
WAIT!!! Coach WHO??
It doesn’t really matter. Just fill in the coach’s name of your choice, and there wouldn’t be an incorrect answer. Both Adam Hass, Head Coach of the Keys Cougars, and Chad Hendricks, Head Coach of the Sequoyah Indians, expressed much the same sentiment.
Both teams, although showing improvement each week, are still pursuing their first win of the season, coming into Friday’s Showdown with identical records of 0-5 overall, 0-2 in District play. Fortunately for one, and unfortunately for the other, that will change Friday night.
This is a District game, so it cannot end in a tie. Someone WILL win.
Hass and Hendricks have both expressed similar thoughts, in slightly different words, about the two teams. Paraphrased, the coaches have said, “They’re a lot like us. They’re still trying to find who they are and where they belong. We’re still trying to get the right people in the right places. We’re trying to find our identity
“We both have a lot of younger kids on the field,” said Coach (insert reader’s choice here.)
Several key starters will be missing from action on both sides of the field this Friday. On the Keys side of the field, at least four Cougars will not be suited out. Adden Shaw is out for the rest of the season, as is Treveon Guthrie. Garrett Murphy and Payton Williams have been hopping around on crutches the past couple of weeks as well.
The Indians were still without their center, Tilon Rattlinggourd, who starts every offensive play by snapping the ball to the quarterback. Except, the quarterback is also missing. Hendricks said he wasn’t sure when Indians’ quarterback, Jalen Handle, would be able to return to the lineup.
“Brody Young has been doing a great job at quarter,” Hendrix said, “but we need him back at his regular running back spot.”
The Keys Cougars have several offensive threats, including quarterback Colton Combs, tailback Cooper Hamilton, running back/receiver Garrett Glory, and receiver Bronc Quetone, among a few others.
Besides Young, the Indians have a couple of other threats, including Aiden Armontrout and Trenton Samples, both capable of putting points on the board.
All-in-all, Cherokee County Showdown, this Friday, at 7:00 p.m., On Thompson Field, at Sequoyah High School, shapes up to be a barn-burner.
