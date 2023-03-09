Sequoyah archers qualify for Nationals

The Sequoyah Indians' archery team celebrate after qualifying for Nationals. Team members include, from left, front row, are: Kynda Foreman, Ansley Gass, Lexi Samples, and Mason Harp. Back row: Joseph Etzkorn, Kailey Wacoche, Ava Ogden, Kaden Scott, Zach Squirrell, David Dale, and Coach Amy Etzkorn.

For those who have been following the Sequoyah Indians' archery team, and have been wondering if Zach Hammer qualified for Nationals, wonder no more.

At the 3D State Meet in Locust Grove on March 4, Hammer was two points short of the 280 he needed to qualify by points, but because he placed 10th in the high school boys' category, he still qualified for Nationals on his own.

However, he won't be going alone. The Indians' team finished sixth at the 3D Meet, and didn't receive a trophy. But, because of their team score of 1,548, the team also qualified for Nationals on points.

They will have a couple of months to practice and prepare for the National meet, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, May 11-13.

This will raise the standard for future Sequoyah archers to aim for. This will be the farthest any Sequoyah Indian archer has advanced.

Tags

Trending Video