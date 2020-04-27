Sequoyah athletics: Success breeds success

As a whole, Sequoyah High School athletics is unrivaled in many aspects.
The program set a benchmark years ago and it’s remained that way under the direction of athletic director Marcus Crittenden.
The shortened 2019-20 academic year was no different.
It ranks near the top during Crittenden’s tenure.
From individual accolades, to state tournament appearances, to athletic scholarships, to streaks, Sequoyah excelled.
“This was a special year for Sequoyah athletics — certainly among the best in the eight years that I have been at Sequoyah,” Crittenden said.
Sequoyah had 10 athletes earn athletic scholarships — Lexy Keys (basketball, University of Texas-Arlington), Ryleigh Clinton (softball, Eastern Oklahoma State College), Lana Gass (softball, Rogers State), Madi Joice (softball, Mercer), Cody Jeanes (baseball and cross country, Bacone College), Noah Young (baseball, Bacone), Kayla Harp (cross country, Arkansas Tech), Athan Duncan (football, Missouri Southern), Daryl Hooper (volleyball, Haskell Indian Nations) and Kyilee Chumley (softball, Coffeyville Community College).
“The class of 2020 already has 10 athletic scholarships out of a class of 90 students, placing them the second highest since I have been here,” Crittenden said. “The class of 2018 had 14. We have a few more seniors who still might sign, so they have a chance to catch up or take the top spot.”
Seventeen athletes earned All-State honors. Harp and Asa Robbins were both selected for a third time in their careers in cross country. Joice, Keys and Gass were selected as Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Staters. Hooper was an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State pick. Keys was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Clinton (fastpitch softball), Gass (fastpitch softball), Joice (fastpitch softball), Keys (fastpitch softball), Keys (basketball), C-Jay Soap (basketball), Harp (cross country), BreAnna Sierra (cross country), Jeanes (cross country) and Santos Sanchez (cross country) were each named to the Oklahoma Native All-State list. The 10 selected in one academic year is a school record.
There’s even more that could be added.
“We still have a chance to have our highest number of athletic all-state selections since I have been here,” Crittenden said. “We have seven so far this year with six of those coming in fall sports, tying our highs for fall sports combined and fall and winter sports combined, with more winter selections to be released. We have students likely to make it in slowpitch softball and possibly in baseball. We had some track relay teams with times that would have made them state title contenders.”
The cross country teams continued their program dominance under head coach Sam HorseChief. The Indians advanced to state for the 33rd consecutive year, and the Lady Indians
Made it for the 30th time in the last 31 years.
The Indians won two meet titles (Stroud and Adair), and the Lady Indians won six meet championships and never placed lower than third in any meet.
In fastpitch softball, the Lady Indians were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A for a majority of the season and went 42-3 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle, who was named a finalist for National Softball Coach of the Year. They advanced to the state tournament for a 12th straight year, were district and regional champs, and strung together 21 consecutive wins to start the season.
The football team went 6-5 and 4-3 in District 2A-5, reaching the Class 2A Playoffs. Joah Fourkiller was the District Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, Trenton Harris was named Co-Wide Receiver of the Year, Tyler Purkey was the Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player, and both Christian Dry and Duncan were All-District selections.
The basketball teams advanced to the 3A state tournaments for an eighth straight year, which is a state record for most consecutive seasons for both the girls and boys to advance.
The Lady Indians, under first-year head coach Justin Brown, went 26-1 and ended the season with a 22-game win streak. They were district, regional and area champions. They also won titles in two in-season tournaments — Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic and Jay Tri-State Tournament.
Jay Herrin guided the Indians to a 22-7 mark and another state tournament appearance. The Indians were district and regional champs and won an area consolation title.
The basketball state tournaments were never played as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association first postponed and later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In wrestling, Ty Fixin qualified for state for a second straight year and finished fourth at regionals, and five Indians advanced to a regional consolation.
Laynee Pennington was a state runner-up in powerlifting for the second time in her career. Pennington was also a two-time state champion. Sequoyah had four state qualifiers — Joey Hardbarger, Clayton Wallace, Trenton Harris and Fourkiller.
Spring sports were just getting started before coming to a halt.
In baseball, the Indians were off to a 3-1 start under first-year head coach Eric Kirkpatrick, the track teams got in three indoor meets and outdoor meet, while the slowpitch and golf seasons never got started.
“The class of 2020 did a great job of leading the way and our underclassmen made big contributions,” Crittenden said. “We made state in every fall and winter sport in which we competed, except one, and we reached the regional championship in that one with a shot at state on the line. Our basketball teams extended our state record for most consecutive years for both teams to qualify for state to eight years. Our girls’ basketball team was the favorite to win another gold ball and our boys played their best game of the season in the area consolation final. Spring sports were on track to do big things.”
